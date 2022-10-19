Man (21) who fled to Ireland after fatal knife attack in the UK is convicted of murder

Oluwatomiwa ‘Tomi’ Olatuyi was found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye in Milton Keynes in March of this year

A 21-year-old man who had fled to Ireland after a fatal knife attack in the UK has been convicted of murder.

Oluwatomiwa ‘Tomi’ Olatuyi of Stanton Avenue, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye in Milton Keynes in March of this year.

Olatuyi is due to be sentenced on 25 November after a jury at Luton Crown Court unanimously found him guilty of perverting the course of justice at Luton Crown Court after a trial.

The jury also found Olatuyi guilty of one count of affray and at the conclusion of the trial, Olatuyi pleaded guilty to an offence of possession of a bladed article.

These two offences were in relation to a separate incident in Milton Keynes on 26 March which involved an altercation between Joseph Tayaye and Olatuyi.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit had launched an investigation after police received reports of a stabbing outside a property in The Hide, Netherfiel at around 11.35pm on March 28.

Officers who attended the scene found Joseph (21) from Milton Keynes, had sustained a number of stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services before he was brought to Milton Keynes University Hospital where he died the following morning.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested Olatuyi on the A1 near Loughbrickland, Co Down, Northern Ireland, on April 1 and he was charged three days later.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Today, the jury has concluded Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi tragically murdered Joseph Tayaye by attacking him outside his home on The Hide, Netherfield, on the night of 28 March this year.

“Joseph sustained a fatal stab wound to his chest and tragically died the following morning.

“Olatuyi fled to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland but thanks to support from our colleagues at the Police Service of Northern Ireland, he was arrested and has now been brought to justice.

“I hope that Olatuyi’s conviction will in some way help Joseph’s family and our thoughts still very much remain with them,” he was quoted as saying by mkfm.com.

“There was no excuse for Olatuyi to carry a knife in Milton Keynes, or anywhere else in the Thames Valley for that matter. Olatuyi’s decision to carry a knife, and subsequently use it to stab Joseph had tragic consequences.

"Olatuyi’s refusal to accept responsibility for his actions has meant Joseph’s family have had to go through the additional trauma of a trial.

"Olatuyi will be sentenced next month, and will now finally have to take responsibility for his appalling actions.

“In July, Thames Valley Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner launched Operation Deter, a tough new approach to tackling knife crime in Milton Keynes, following incidents such as Joseph’s murder.

“The force will not tolerate the possession of or the use of weapons, and our message is clear, you will be stopped, arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“We are resolute in our determination to make our communities safer by removing knives from our streets.”