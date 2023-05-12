Madeleine McCann’s parents mark her 20th birthday with message for their daughter

“We are waiting for you.”

The parents of vanished Madeleine McCann have marked her 20th birthday today by saying: “We’re never going to give up.”

Madeleine was just three when she disappeared from her mum and dad’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

Kate and Gerry McCann took to social media this morning and wrote:

“We love you and we're waiting for you. We're never going to give up. Happy Birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes.”

The message on the official Find Maddie Campaign Facebook page accompanies the last photo of her as a three-year-old, smiling in a pink sunhat and holding tennis balls.

Birthday message

The family also released a video and a collection of other photos of the youngster, including one of her riding a pink bike and another of her in a Disney costume

The McCanns will remember their daughter during a small celebration at home with their eighteen-year-old twins Sean and Amelie.

The family still hold onto hope she may be alive 16 years after she was snatched from their pool side apartment during a holiday.

Maddie's great uncle Brian Kennedy said: “Sixteen years without someone and still not knowing where they are is a very long time. Even if it was bad news, in some ways, it would give us some closure. But with no closure there is still hope.”

Presents and gifts sent from supporters around the world to mark the special day will be gathered and kept in a memory box.

Madeleine McCann

Maddie's bedroom at her home Rothley, Leicestershire, was reported to have become a shrine to her with memorabilia adorning it.

“Soon there will be the practical issue of what to do with a 'spare' room one of the twins may need,” said Gerry.

Family, friends and supporters joined for gathering for Madeleine last Wednesday, May 3. Kate joined in prayers but neither she nor Gerry addressed the crowds.

The vicar of the local parish church led prayers at the outdoor event.

“We are here this evening to show our loving concern for Madeleine and for all young children who have been taken away from their families against their will.

“We are also here to encourage one another to keep up hope and pray for a renewal of strength even after this long time,” the vicar said.

Christian Brückner

Last month, a German court decided not to hear a sex offences case against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine on the grounds that the region where the case is located is not the last place he lived in Germany.

Christian Brückner was charged last year by German prosecutors in Brunswick with three offences of aggravated rape of women and two offences of sexual abuse of children.

The offences took place in Portugal between December 2000 and July 2017. The crimes are not linked to Madeleine’s disappearance.