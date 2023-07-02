Madeleine McCann suspect had lock picking kit that could ‘pick any lock’

It has been suggested that Brueckner “came through the door” of the McCann’s apartment using a lock picking kit.

The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance had a kit that could "pick any lock”, a witness has claimed.

Christian Brueckner, who denies any connection to Madeleine, is in jail in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman two years before the three-year-old vanished from her family's holiday apartment in the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz in May 2007.

Helge Busching, who is now in German police witness protection, suggested that Brueckner “came through the door” of the McCann’s apartment using a lock picking kit.

The 52-year-old told The Sun that he found the kit at Brueckner’s Algarve home after he and a friend decided to raid the property and kept it before turning it into police.

“I knew from Christian that he uses tools to break into holiday resorts, hotels and holiday homes to steal from tourists,” he said.

“There were passports on the table. There was all sorts of stuff lying around — cameras, suitcases, everything that tourists have with them. I also found a lock pick set.

“You can use it to pick any lock, including security locks.”

The kit is comprised of fourteen black stainless steel picks, each designed to unlock a different type of door.

It is understood to be made by Dino, which claims that its products “ensure easier access into the most restrictive European keyways fast”.

Police in Portugal have maintained that the man who kidnapped Madeleine broke in through the window of the apartment and either left through a door with her or climbed back out the window.

But Busching believes that the main suspect may have used his lock picking kit to get access to the premises, saying he entered “Through the door. Easily. He can open any door”.

German police were reportedly “electrified” by the discovery of Brueckner’s lock picking kit and now believe that the window theory may be a “red herring”, according to a source.

An insider said: “The German detectives were electrified by the discovery of the tool kit with the lock picks in it. This evidence is now very important to them.

“It confirmed a suspicion that they’d had for a long time — that Christian B entered the apartment through the door.”

It is understood that police have also been told Brueckner had access to car paint solvent as he had previously worked as a mechanic, The Sun reports.

Detectives are now examining a theory that Brueckner used the substance to knock Madeleine out before opening the window from the inside to avoid inhaling toxic fumes.

Busching last week also claimed that Brueckner confessed to kidnapping Madeline, as reported by Bild.

He alleged that Brueckner told him the child “didn't scream” during the abduction.

Busching claims that Brueckner made the confession at the illegal Dragon Festival, which was held in the southern Spanish town of Orgiva a year after Madeleine's disappearance.

He said he knows that Brueckner abducted Madeleine, adding that “another witness knows it as well”.

Last month, soil from a reservoir in Portugal searched by police last month was submitted the be compared with samples from Brueckner’s camper van.

Detectives believe Brueckner visited the remote Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve region days after Madeleine disappeared.

Sources told The Daily Mirror that officials now believe they can prove that Brueckner’s van was in the area at the time the three-year-old was abducted.

The insider claimed that if the soil sample analysis reveals a “positive match”, police may be able to further “close the net” around Brueckner (45), who has not yet been charged.