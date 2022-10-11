Madeleine McCann suspect charged with sex offences in Portugal including alleged rape of Irish woman
Convicted sex offender Christian Brückner is the chief suspect in the case and is currently in jail in Germany
A German man suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged with the alleged rape of an Irish woman in Portugal in 2004.
The woman (20) was allegedly raped in the Praia da Rocha area of the Algarve.
German prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged the 45-year-old German man, who is the chief suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, with several sexual offences he committed in Portugal between December 28, 2000 and June 11, 2017.
"The accused is the same person against whom charges were brought in connection with the disappearance of the then 3-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann," the Braunschweig prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Read more
Convicted sex offender Christian Brückner is the chief suspect in the case and is currently in jail in Germany.
Earlier this year it was reported that he was set to be charged in relation to the rape of an Irish woman in Portugal in 2004, near to where Madeleine McCann disappeared three years later in 2007.
More to follow...
Today's Headlines
New charges | Madeleine McCann suspect charged with sex offences in Portugal including alleged rape of Irish woman
Laid to rest | Creeslough victim Jessica Gallagher was ‘jewel of her family’, funeral mass hears
'breach of trust' | Dublin principal avoids jail after stealing over €44,000 from school he worked in
Mask Up | Leo Varadkar urges public to wear masks and get vaccinated as Covid cases rise
Love u2 | Bono shares secret to 40-year marriage with ‘mysterious’ wife
Back Home | Fermanagh man Frank McCaughey (29) reunited with family after going missing in July
Notorious | Woman who ended Dublin sex attacker’s reign of terror says 35 year sentence 'is fantastic’
Breaking even | Dublin Paddy Power employee who stole over €67k then gambled it away again avoids jail
crusading | George Galloway says Clare Daly is ‘Joan of Arc’ reborn over Ukraine war stance
fire starter | Man who threw firework that injured garda during anti-lockdown protest is jailed