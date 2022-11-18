Luxury cars and designer watches among £2m in assets seized from steroid-trafficking gang

Ringleader Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, the CEO of an Indian-based pharmacy company, used his crime network to distribute steroids to body builders and fitness fanatics on the black market.

A drug gang renowned for trafficking anabolic steroids has been told to cough up £2 million in luxury assets by the UK National Crime Agency.

42 tonnes of shipments have been linked to the group, who now face millions of pounds in bills for Ferraris, Porsches, shotguns and designer watches bought on the dime of their crimes.

Ringleader Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, the CEO of an Indian-based pharmacy company Alpha Pharma, built an illicit enterprise in the UK who distributed steroids to body builders and fitness fanatics on the black market.

Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, Nathan Selcon, Gurjaipal Dhillon and Alexander MacGregor.

Fixer Gurjaipal Dhillon would then link the crew with buyers.

Their convictions have led financial investigators to eye-watering amounts of assets they must now pay for.

Lab-man MacGregor was hit with the biggest bill, having to pay £1.16 million within three months or face an extra seven years in prison.

He was found to own a green Porsche 911 GTS sports car, a Ferrari 458, a Mercedes G Wagon, two Beretta shotguns and several Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches.

His bank accounts and share portfolios also contributed to the hefty sum.

Sporon-Fiedler is due to pay £700,000, Selcon with £3,300 and Dhillon a £167,000.

Each are sentenced to jail terms ranging between 17 months and six years after their 2019 conviction for involvement in the criminal enterprise.

An investigation into the four-man crew was sparked following a seizure of steroids heading into Belfast in 2014.

NCA Regional Head of Investigation Rob Burgess said: “These men were part of an organised crime group involved in a multi-million-pound global enterprise to manufacture and supply banned anabolic steroids.

“The confiscation orders obtained so far in this case are the results of painstaking work undertaken by NCA investigators over a period of several years.

“It demonstrates our determination to go after criminal profits and prevent organised criminals from benefiting financially from their criminality.”