Lotto winner invested $3 million fortune in crystal meth drug-trafficking ring

A lottery winner in Georgia, USA, was sentenced to 21 years in the slammer after investing his $3 million winnings in drug-trafficking crystal meth.

Ronnie Music Jnr (52) won his fortune in 2015 and instead of investing the funds in property or a pension, he bought into a methamphetamine drug gang.

"You got a windfall that few in this world ever get. Nobody has ever blown lottery winnings in a more dangerous and destructive way than you did,” said District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.

Music was initially convicted of being a criminal in possession of guns. He then led a drug ring being run from a Georgia prison and later cooperated with cops in providing information about the gang’s operations.

Music used much of his lottery fortune for the narcotics operation being operated from Calhoun State Prison in Georgia - trafficking crystal meth across multiple US borders.

A number of Music's pals were busted eight years ago attempting to sell over 10 pounds of meth alleged to have been supplied by the lotto winner. This didn’t deter Music and he carried on dealings nontheless.

"Mr. Music observed the transaction and the bust, but did not stop his involvement in the drug business,” prosecutors said.

Music was arrested in 2017 with the help of an informant and found with $22,000 in cash as well as four pounds of meth.

Upon searching his house and job, cops found a massive stash of weapons, 'including assault style shooters, a prohibited sawed-off shotgun and a stolen revolver'.

The United States Attorney's Office website states: "As a convicted felon, Music was prohibited from possessing firearms."

Music pled guilty to “conspiring to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of firearms.”

Acting US Attorney Jim Durham said: "This case has received a great deal of light-hearted coverage because of Mr. Music’s unsound investment decision to buy crystal meth with his lottery winnings.

"The truth of the matter is this: Mr. Music is a predator who has destroyed lives by pushing poison and fear.

"As law enforcement and prosecutors, our job is to protect our communities by sending predators like Music to federal prison for a very long time."