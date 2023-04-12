Lingerie worker (19) faces execution by firing squad in Indonesia

Manuela Vitoria de Araujo Farias is facing the death penalty over claims she smuggled 3kg of cocaine into the country

Ms Farias has been in custody since January. (Photo:Newsflash)

A teen girl is facing the maximum penalty of death by firing squad in Indonesia over claims she smuggled 3kg of cocaine into the country.

The trial of Brazilian woman, Manuela Vitoria de Araujo Farias, is underway in south east Asia where prosecutors are pushing for the maximum sentence under the country’s harsh anti-drug laws.

Davi Lira da Silva is Ms Faria’s lawyer, who claims the young girl was tricked into carrying the drugs by older smugglers.

“They said that she could pray in the temples to ask for her mother's healing,” he said.

Prosecutors allege the lingerie worker was working with a drug gang to smuggle cocaine into Bali.

But Mr da Silva said Ms Farias was only in Bali to visit temples where monks pray for the sick, as her mother recently suffered a stroke.

Her lawyers said she was going to seek Buddhist prayers for a cure.

Mr da Silva claimed the teen was tricked into co-operating after the gang who hired her told her of the temples to win her trust.

Her lawyer also claimed her client sold women’s underwear and perfume for a living but was tricked by people she trusted.

They also claimed that the gang had promised to pay for surf lessons for the young woman once she arrived in the country.

If Ms Farias manages to escape the firing squad, she would still face life imprisonment in Indonesia.

Her bleak fate serves as a warning to tourists visiting the holiday paradise.

The death penalty exists for many crimes in Indonesia including drug smuggling.

Drug possession and banned activities such as smoking in a public place and gambling also can result in jail time.

'Penalties for drug offences include heavy fines, long prison sentences and the death penalty. Police target tourist destinations,' one Australian report stated, as a warning to travellers in the region.

'You may face heavy fines or jail for possessing even small amounts of drugs, including marijuana,’ the report concluded.

Cannabis-based products such as cannabis oil, hemp, CBD, THC, hash and edibles are also banned in Indonesia, including for medicinal purposes.