Limerick man (42) killed in ‘deplorable’ attack in Manchester

Thomas Murphy (42), originally from Ballyagran, was found dead inside a house on Beverly Road, south Manchester on Saturday evening at around 6.30pm.

A Limerick man has been killed in a fatal attack in Manchester.

Mr Murphy is understood to have been living in Manchester for several years but regularly travelled back to Ireland for visits.

Stephen Owusu, appeared at Manchester Crown Court this morning after being charged with the murder of Mr Murphy.

The 22-year-old, with an address on Beverly Road, has been remanded in custody and will stand trial in March next year.

Detective Inspector Mark Davis, of the Major Incident Team at Greater Manchester Police, appealed to the public for information on Mr Murphy’s death.

He said: “We’ve been carrying out many enquiries in the area and I would like to appeal for anyone with information to contact the police.

"That said, our investigation so far has strongly indicated that this is a tragic but isolated incident inside the property, with no risk to the wider community.

“We will have local officers patrolling the area and continuing with our enquiries in the coming days and anyone with information should speak to our officers or contact us via 101 quoting incident 2692 of 24/09/2022.

“Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."