Legal documents reveal new address for Daniel Kinahan in Dubai

The legal letters sent to Kinahan in the United Arab Emirates reveal the new address that has not been previously associated with the international crime boss

A US solicitor has filed new legal documents serving Daniel Kinahan at an address in Dubai where the crime boss has been listed as the manager of an office supplies company.

The legal letters sent to Kinahan in the United Arab Emirates reveal the new address that has not been previously associated with the international crime boss.

In the recently filed summons issued by Heredia Boxing Management Inc and Moses Hereida, the details of Kinahan’s address are listed as Industrious Facilities Management LLC in the United Arab Emirates.

The legal letter refers to a case being brought by Mr Heredia against Kinahan over the alleged poaching by MTK of Mexican boxer JoJo Diaz.

The address is not among those revealed in proceedings served on Kinahan in the USA and Dubai, in a bid by CAB to seize a luxury mansion in west Dublin.

The High Court this week granted an order allowing the bureau to serve papers on the mob boss by registered post after hearing gardai believed it would be difficult to do so personally.

The bureau needs to serve the mob boss in order to sell off the luxury Dublin mansion which it alleges is owned and controlled by him.

10 Coldwater Lakes

His associate, Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh, was served last month at Belmarsh high-security prison in London, where he has been moved to for "security reasons".

It is the bureau's case that both men took control of the property – 10 Coldwater Lakes, in Saggart, Dublin – after businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr failed to invest €4.5 million for them.

Shelley Horan BL, for CAB, said she was applying to serve proceedings on Kinahan at two addresses the bureau believed he had access to or control of.

The first address in the USA was published on April 11 in a press release on the official website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), designating the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, including its Irish leaders Christopher Vincent Kinahan Senior, Daniel Joseph Kinahan, Christopher Vincent Kinahan Junior, and three associated businesses.

The second address was also on the sanctions list and was the address of a business management consulting company designated for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Daniel Kinahan.

Daniel Kinahan runs the company through various individuals and is involved in its financial and business management, Ms Horan said, quoting OFAC.

A Detective Garda said in an affidavit that the likelihood of effecting personal service on Daniel Kinahan was “very low” and addresses in Dubai were often in gated communities with manned security desks, Ms Horan continued.

Consequently, CAB sought to serve proceedings by registered post.

Kinahan was a citizen of Ireland and the other respondents were also citizens and had already been served, she said.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath made the orders sought, with 35 days for Kinahan to enter an appearance to the proceedings; to indicate if he intends to defend it.

The case was adjourned to June 21.

In the case being taken by Mr Heredia it is alleged that MTK, which was co-founded by Kinahan, effectively broke his contract with Diaz by throwing money at the boxer and “stealing” him.

As a result he is seeking damages of $2million but this has now potentially risen to $6million.

One of the lawyers for the boxing manager who is suing Kinahan in the US District Court in the Central District of California, Eric Montalvo, is also pursuing RICO (the US Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act) charges against Kinahan by alleging his money derived from organised crime activity.

In a recently-amended complaint to the US District Court in the Central District of California, he submitted 211 grounds for taking the case against Kinahan and MTK Global.

Among them he claimed Kinahan “is deeply connected to professional boxing and also an international narco-terrorist”.

The new complaint calls for a jury trial against Kinahan and MTK Global – which subsequently closed its doors.