Lawyer Diarmuid Rossa Phelan sued by partner of man he’s accused of shooting on farmland

The case was initiated on Thursday, with Ms Delaney being represented by Pádraig O’Donovan & Company Solicitors.

A lawyer charged with murder is now also facing a civil action from the partner of his alleged victim.

The High Court case was filed against barrister Diarmuid Rossa Phelan by Jeannette Delaney, partner of Keith ‘Bono’ Conlon, also known as Keith Greene, who was shot dead on farmland in Co Dublin last year.

According to court records, the lawsuit is a personal injuries action.

Mr Conlon (36) was a father of four from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght.

He and two other men were out hunting with a dog when he and the dog were shot on Mr Phelan’s property, Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22 last year. He died two days later in hospital.

Mr Phelan (54), a senior counsel and associate professor of law at Trinity College Dublin, was later charged with murder.

Further details of Ms Delaney’s lawsuit are not publicly available at present. Her solicitors were contacted for comment.

The case is unlikely to progress to a hearing before Mr Phelan’s trial takes place.

His trial has been scheduled to begin at the Central Criminal Court in May next year and is expected to last three weeks.

At a hearing last year, the Central Criminal Court heard that French and German interpreters will be required by the prosecution.

The barrister is currently on bail.

An initial application for bail was rejected by the High Court.

However, this decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal and Mr Phelan was granted bail on condition that he enter his own bond of €50,000 with an independent surety of €50,000.

A number of further conditions were also imposed including a curfew, a daily sign-on and an order to stay out of Tallaght and Mr Phelan’s properties in Co Wexford.

During his bail hearing, the High Court heard Mr Phelan told gardaí during an interview that he accepted he shot Mr Conlon with a licensed firearm but said he was under threat and was “terrified” at the time.

His counsel, Michael O’Higgins SC, said “the tenor” of Mr Phelan’s statement to gardaí was that the shooting was an accident.