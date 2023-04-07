Laptops and mobile phones among items seized in Northern Ireland as global crime site taken down

The Genesis Market made stolen log-in details and other data available to criminals around the world

A suspect is arrested by the NCA as part of the operation

Laptops, mobile phones and other devices were seized in Northern Ireland this week as part of a global investigation into one of the world's biggest online criminal marketplaces.

The Genesis Market made stolen log-in details and other data available to criminals around the world before it was taken offline in an operation across 17 countries.

The FBI and Dutch National Police led operation resulted in around 120 arrests, over 200 searches and close to 100 pieces of preventative activity carried out across the globe.

A PSNI spokesperson said Cyber Crime Unit detectives carried out searches in Tandragee, Co Down earlier this week, while a search took place in west Belfast on Thursday morning.

"A number of items, namely laptops and mobile phones, have been seized for further examination," the spokesperson told the Irish News.

“Genesis Marketplace was a service for criminals seeking to defraud victims. Essentially, it sold victims’ personal data – information, such as IP addresses, that would help fraudsters to log into bank or shopping accounts.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I would ask anyone with concerns, or who feel they may have been targeted, to contact officers on 101. Alternatively, please report to Action Fraud and quote ‘Genesis’.”

As part of the investigation, Britain’s NCA, working with City of London Police and other police forces across the UK, executed 31 warrants and carried out coordinated raids.

A total 24 people were arrested in the UK, including two men, aged 34 and 36, who were detained by the NCA in Grimsby on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act and fraud offences.

Rob Jones, NCA Director General NECC and Threat Leadership, said: “Behind every cyber-criminal or fraudster is the technical infrastructure that provides them with the tools to execute their attacks and the means to benefit financially from their offending.

“Genesis Market was a prime example of such a service and was one of the most significant platforms on the criminal market. Its removal will be a huge blow to criminals across the globe.

“Targeting this infrastructure is at the core of the NCA’s efforts to disrupt the highest harm offenders and protect the public from those seeking to infiltrate their lives, stealing their identities and their money.

Genesis Market sold ‘bots’ that would give criminals access to all the data pertaining to an individual identity, such as cookies, saved logins and autofill form data.

The price per bot would range from as little as $0.70 up to several hundreds of dollars.,

The most expensive bots would contain financial information, which would allow access to online banking accounts.

Criminals could use this access to steal from victims, either by directly moving money out of an account, or using the credentials to pay for goods and services for their own benefit.

They may also have used the victim account in the process of laundering the profits of other criminal activity – also known as money muling.

“Genesis Market was unique in that it provided users with a custom browser, which would mimic that of their victim,” the NCA said. “This allowed the criminals to essentially masquerade as the victim, making it look like they were accessing their accounts from the usual location and operating system, thus not triggering security measures.

“It’s likely that criminals would use information about a victim they had obtained from their various accounts, such as interests, names of friends and family, and personal circumstance, to socially engineer them for further offences.

This process sees a fraudster using the information to build trust with a victim, then manipulating them into handing over money voluntarily, through romance or investment frauds.”

Members of the public can check whether their data has been compromised and accessed by criminals on Genesis Market by visiting https://www.politie.nl/checkyourhack and inputting their email address.

Rob Jones added: “Cyber-crime is a key enabler of the vast majority of fraud, which is now the single largest crime type in the UK, affecting more people than any other.

“It’s therefore extremely important that our response to these two threats is a collaborative effort at both an international and national level.

“The NCA is attacking criminal infrastructure from all angles and those seeking to use such services should be aware that we are coming after them.”