Kinahan ‘super cartel’ ally ‘El Rico’ moved from maximum security prison ahead of release

Daniel Kinahan's 'super cartel' ally `El Rico’ has been moved from the maximum security Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in the Netherlands to a “supervision unit” as he prepares for freedom.

The Dutch-Chilean drug trafficker Ricardo Riquelme Vega, whose nickname means ‘The Rich One’ was sentenced to 11 years in jail after being convicted of running a gangland assassination ring.

According to the Dutch Public Prosecution Service, El Rico was the leader of a criminal organisation that carried out assassinations, traded in cocaine and laundered money.

He carried out these operations together with Ridouan Taghi (45), another key Kinahan ally, who is facing a sentence for a series of murders.

Daniel Kinahan is alleged to be part of the 'Super Cartel'

While El Rico is suspected of involvement in certain specific assassinations, he was never convicted for any particular one, and his sentence was limited to 11 years.

He has been transferred to a lighter prison regime, EenVandaag reports, as he is due for release in 2025.

“El Rico also had contacts with the Italian Raffaele Imperiale, who has meanwhile concluded a crown witness deal in Italy,” www.crimesite.nl reports. “It is not yet clear what Imperiale has said about Dutch fellow criminals.”

After his arrest in Chile at the end of 2017, El Rico was immediately placed in a high-security cell of the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught after being extradited to the Netherlands.

However, the Council for the Administration of Criminal Law and Youth Protection (RSJ) has determined that there is no longer any reason to extend his stay in the EBI.

He has since been transferred to one of the country’s Intensive Supervision Units (AIT) which also operate very strict prison regimes.

But El Rico’s lawyer Leon van Kleef said the decision comes at least three years too late as his client “was illegally detained in the EBI”.

Judges had determined that an extension of El Rico’s stay in the EBI was “unreasonable, unfair and not right”.

The judges also point out that El Rico will be released at the beginning of 2025. The law states that an EBI detainee must be transferred to a more flexible prison regime shortly before release, in order to prepare for a life outside prison.

El Rico had been convicted following a lengthy trial in a fortified court known as “De Bunker” located near Amsterdam airport.

His trial heard evidence that he had exchanged phone messages organising gangland murders with jailed drug boss Taghi.

Judges were also told how Dubai-based Kinahan was in a video on a phone seized from El Rico following his arrest and extradition to Holland from Chile in 2017 that also featured Italian fugitive Imperiale and another unidentified man.

It is alleged that Kinahan, El Rico, Imperiale, Taghi and another imprisoned Dutch drug lord Naoufal “Belly” Fassih were part of a cartel which dominated Europe’s drug trade.

“Belly” Fassih was jailed for 18 years for attempted murder in Holland after he was extradited from Dublin in 2017.

Co-accused Taghi who was separately on trial at De Bunker for allegedly organising seven murders, had been a fugitive from Dutch authorities for years until his arrest in late 2019 in Dubai, where he had previously been a guest at Daniel Kinahan's wedding in the seven-star Burj al Arab hotel in 2017.

His texts to El Rico form a large part of the evidence against him.

Leaked documents later showed the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) had compiled a dossier on the wedding party and estimated the gangsters had together imported €23 billion worth of cocaine into Europe.

In 2017, the DEA said the cartel was shipping 100 tons of cocaine to Europe every year through ports such as Antwerp and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

After those arrests several gangsters fled their Dubai base and have since set up shop in Turkey, from where they organise the shipping and distribution of huge volumes of cocaine throughout Europe.