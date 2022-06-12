Kinahan cartel: Luxury Dubai office used by Daniel's front company up for rent

The luxury premises has since been pulled from a property website

AN office used by Daniel Kinahan's front company has been advertised for rent by a Dubai property firm.

Kinahan's firm, Ducashew, has effectively shut up shop after the US authorities placed the Dubai-based firm on its sanctions list in April.

Located in the plush Boulevard Plaza complex in downtown Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, letting agents were looking for €30,800 a year for the office.

The advert has since been taken down from a popular property website after social media users highlighted the link to Ireland most wanted gangland boss.

The office at 2021- 2022 Boulevard Plaza Tower 2 is specifically mentioned in the US sanctions list as the location for Ducashew.

The US Office for Foreign Asset Control described Ducahsew as "a UAE-based business management consulting company".

"Ducashew was designated for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Daniel Kinahan."

The office said Kinahan "runs Ducashew through various individuals and is involved in its financial and business management."

The firm was listed alongside Hoopoe Sport, which had been registered at the same address, as well as seven individuals, including Christopher Kinahan Sr and his two sons.

The 30-storey building where the firms were located is marketed as a luxury commercial hub that includes a squash court, a gym and a large swimming pool.

Although not sanctioned, the MTK Global boxing promotion firm which Daniel Kinahan co-founded in 2012 has ceased activities since the sanctions were imposed.

Bounties of $5 million were also placed on the three Kinahans by the US State Department for any information that leads to their arrests.

Since April it also emerged that 600 people have been added to the US 'no-fly' list for their links to Kinahan or firms controlled by him.

Individuals won't know they are on the list until they try to get clearance to board a flight to the country.

It is suspected that a number of high-profile boxers, executives working for promoters and media workers are on the blacklist.

Former OFAC officer Brian O'Toole previously told the Sunday World the sanctions will probably hit the Kinahans' network a lot harder because of their use of various companies.

"US sanctions basically mean you can't get a bank account anywhere in the world with a big international bank because nobody wants you on their books."

At a High Court hearing last month it was heard the Criminal Assets Bureau are still looking for an appropriate address to serve Daniel Kinahan as part of a proceeds of crime case against him.

CAB need to serve Kinahan in order to sell-off a luxury Dublin mansion which they allege is owned and controlled by him.