Kinahan Cartel ally Raffaele Imperiale refuses to testify against crime pal

Kinahan Cartel associate Raffaele Imperiale has refused to testify against his alleged criminal business partner ‘Rico de Chilean’ in the Netherlands, it has been reported.

The notorious mafia boss, known as the ‘King of the Narcos’, is now a State witness in his native Italy where he was extradited after his dramatic arrest in Dubai last year.

Imperiale was number two on Italy’s most wanted list when he was extradited from the UAE, where he attended Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in 2017.

He is now become State witness against the Camorra, the drug mafia he was a high-ranking member of for over two decades.

However, he has since taken a stand to refuse to testify against former ally, Richard "El Rico" Riquelme Vega, a Chilean drug boss, who is currently serving an 11-year sentence in Holland.

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) documents sent to Dutch police identified Imperiale, the Moroccan-Dutch criminal Ridouan Taghi, Bosnian criminal Edin Gačanin, Vega and Daniel Kinahan as the heads of the so-called ‘super drug cartel'.

According to the DEA, Imperiale, Taghi and Edin Gačanin also attended Kinahan’s wedding at the plush Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai in 2017.

Riquelme Vega was convicted of ordering an assassination and laundering illicit drug money but his case is now on appeal at the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

Imperiale who had previously lived in the Netherlands, is regarded as a key figure in the international cocaine trade.

At the end of last year it was announced that Imperiale had gone over to the judiciary and had made statements regretting his criminal activities.

This had sent shockwaves through the criminal world about what exactly Imperiale would tell investigators.

On January 19 of this year, the Dutch commissioner asked whether Imperiale was prepared to make a statement in the appeal case of his former ally, Rico R.

More than three months later, it has emerged that Leon van Kleef, Rico’s lawyer, and the Public Prosecution Service have decided not to question Raffaele Imperiale as a witness.

“The fact that Imperiale refuses to testify in the Dutch criminal case against Rico R does not mean that he will not make any statements in Italy about his suspected Dutch criminal contacts,” the Dutch news site Het Parool reports.

“The fact that Imperiale has the right to invoke his Italian legal privilege as a witness, in any case raises the question of the extent of his obligation to declare,” van Kleef has said.

Imperiale who is currently in an Italian prison after being extradited from Dubai is regarded as a key figure in Europe’s super-cartel.

The flash 48-year-old Italian attended Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in 2017 at the luxury Burj al Arab in Dubai and was known as a playboy when he lived in Dubai, prior to his arrest in August 2021.

Imperiale is believed to be a key figure in international drug trafficking and is thought to have a close relationship with the Camorra mafia based around Naples.

The drug lord had been hiding out in the desert after fleeing Italian cops who wanted to serve him an 8-year sentence for drug trafficking.

For years, Imperiale ran drug lines between the Netherlands and Italy, distributing shipments of 100 to 150 kilos at a time.

According to Italian officials, he did business with the eldest son of Ridouan Taghi, another alleged member of the super-cartel who is awaiting trial in the Netherlands.

Taghi, a Moroccan-Dutch national who also attended the Kinahan wedding, was Holland’s most wanted man prior to being nabbed in Dubai.

He is currently on trial for murder alongside sixteen co-defendants in the so-called Marengo Trial in Amsterdam.