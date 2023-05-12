Kinahan ally Ridouan Taghi to conduct his own defence after lawyer arrest

Taghi’s former attorney, Inez Weski, is banged up for participating in a criminal organization.

Dutch crime lord and feared Kinahan associate, Ridouan Taghi, has told an Amsterdam court he will conduct his own defence in the ongoing Marengo trial in the Netherlands.

Dutch-Moroccan Taghi is regarded as one of Europe’s biggest drugs traffickers and is a key associate of the Kinahan Cartel.

He was one of a number of high-profile criminals who were guests at Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in Dubai in 2017.

Along with a number of his associates, Taghi is currently facing multiple charges ranging from assassinations, attempted killings and murder plots.

Taghi’s former attorney, Inez Weski, was arrested on April 21. She subsequently resigned and was suspended by the Bar while her case makes its way through the courts.

Taghi informed the trial this week he will continue to press all inquiries made by Weski.

She had previously asked the court to investigate a claim made by a former Dutch commando who claims to have been approached to “neutralise” Taghi.

The ex-Special Forces agent, who is also facing criminal charges, made the unverified claim that Dutch officials considered assassinating Taghi while he was still on the loose in Dubai.

Taghi was ultimately arrested in the Gulf State at the end of 2019 and extradited to the Netherlands.

Weski (68) is suspected of participating in a criminal organization involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering and violating her oath of secrecy.

She is accused of sharing information between Taghi and his contacts while he was incarcerated at the country’s most secure prison, located in Vught.

Since his extradition to the Netherlands, Taghi has been kept in isolation, which forbids him from communicating with anyone other than his legal team.

Weski is currently in prison ahead of a court date next week.

Prosecutors have called for Taghi to face a sentence of life in prison.

Five of his co-defendants were also recommended for the longest possible sentence.

The verdict in the case is scheduled for the October 20.

The manhunt for Taghi began six months after he attended Kinahan’s wedding when officers grasped that Taghi and other global gangsters had joined together as one.

The ‘super cartel’ allegedly included Kinahan and Raffaele Imperiale, an Italian mafia don, along with a Bosnian outfit known as the Tito and Dino cartel.