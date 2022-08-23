‘Joyful’ girl (9) shot dead in Liverpool is named as hunt for masked gunman continues

Police revealed that she was the random victim of a gun battle and none of Olivia's family had any connection whatsoever to any of the men involved

The nine-year-old girl shot dead last night in Liverpool has been named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was hit in the chest by a gunman after bursting into her innocent family’s home.

Olivia was fatally wounded after the man, who was wearing a black balaclava and black gloves, forced his way into the house after another man he had been chasing ran inside.

When Olivia's mother, Cheryl, tried to shut him out, he opened fire through the front door with “complete disregard” for anyone inside.

Cheryl was shot in the hand while Olivia who was standing directly behind her mother was hit in the chest.

Undeterred, the killer managed to get inside and fired two more shots at the man he was chasing and injured him.

The gunman then fled, while his intended victim was picked up by friends who took him to hospital, leaving Olivia dying in the floor.

She was later taken by paramedics to hospital, where she died.

Police revealed that she was the random victim of a gun battle and none of Olivia's family had any connection whatsoever to any of the men involved.

Olivia with her mother Cheryl

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said two men were walking along Kingsheath Avenue at just before 10pm when the shooter opened fired at them with a handgun as they ran away.

Olivia's mother who had opened her front door to see what was going on outside was confronted by one of the men, aged 35, who was fleeing the gunman.

He forced his way into the house and was soon followed by the gunman, who put his hand through the open door.

“A shot was fired which we believe has hit Cheryl, injuring her and then fatally wounding Olivia. Olivia at that time, we believe, was stood directly behind Cheryl,” said Mr Kameen.

“Despite that horrific circumstance, the attacker continued to try and gain entry and fired two further shots at the 35-year-old man inside the house.

“The attacker left [through] the front door and made off on foot. A dark Audi arrived at Cheryl's address and collected the 35-year-old man, who at that point was wounded and at the front of the property. That vehicle then took the 35-year-old male to hospital. I can confirm that that vehicle has now been seized.”

A police officer lays flowers near to the scene in Liverpool, where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire — © PA

Police said Olivia's family have been left “absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken” while the killing has horrified Liverpool, where 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale was shot dead in her home in Old Swan just a mile-and-a-half away.

Speaking at a press conference at the force's headquarters in Liverpool today, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding: “This is not the time for anyone who knows who's responsible for this shooting to remain tight-lipped.

“This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.

Ashley Dale died in a separate incident on Sunday

“We need to find all who are responsible for this - not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.

She also appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information, as the incident has crossed “every single boundary”.

“No mum, no dad, no sister or brother should ever have to experience loss in this way. Shockingly there are still callous criminals who are prepared to use weapons on our streets and have utter disregard for the heartache and the pain that they have caused to Olivia's family.”

The headteacher of Olivia's school, St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton, said the school community had been left devastated.

“We are in shock and disbelief at such tragic news,” Rebecca Wilkinson said as she paid tribute to a wonderful and joyful little girl who would always try to help others.

"Olivia was a much loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour, and a bubbly personality. She was kind hearted and would go out of her way to help others. She loved to perform and recently participated in the school production of The Wizard of Oz.

“Olivia will be missed greatly by staff and children at our school. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Meanwhile has emerged that Ashley Dale, who was shot dead on Sunday, was also not the intended target but a victim of “mistaken identity”.

Her own 16-year-old brother, Lewis, was himself shot dead seven years before by a gang who mistook him for a rival.

Police have not linked the siblings' killings, nor do they believe Ms Dale's death is linked to Olivia's murder.

The killings have prompted outrage in Liverpool, with local MP Paula Barker condemning the “mindless violence” that had left residents “absolutely horrified”.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne has said there is “lots of anger out there”.

The Labour MP told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: “It's been exceedingly difficult listening to obviously the news this morning and then getting more details this afternoon of the horrific incidents around Olivia's death.

“There's lots and lots of anger out there at the moment. There's lots of outrage, disbelief that this could happen in our community.”

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, in addressing the murdered girl's family, said: “This is absolutely devastating. The pain you must feel right now is unimaginable. This is a tragedy that will shake our communities.”

In a separate incident last night, a woman in her 50s - named locally as Karen Dempsey, was stabbed to death in a pub car park in Kirkby, Merseyside after reportedly trying to break up a fight. Two men have been arrested.

In addition, police are still searching for two people who fled on electric bikes following the fatal shooting of a man in his early 20s in inner-city Toxteth late on August 16.