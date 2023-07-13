Jeremy Kyle guest jailed for headbutting police and dealing cocaine

Toni Hodgson has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

A 31-year-old mum of two who once appeared on the Jeremy Kyle show has been given a custodial sentence in the UK for drug dealing and assaulting police.

Toni Hodgson appeared on the notorious daytime TV programme 9 years ago in a dramatic episode called ‘Daughters at War: Today I’ll prove I’m, their father!”

However, on Tuesday, Hudgson was sent to the slammer for an attack on officers where she claimed she “broke another officer’s jaw and would do it again.”

Back in March, the former Kyle guest was arrested in Hull for an undisclosed matter, but on the way to the police station it was reported that she lay down in the back of the squad car and started kicking the windows and seats.

When officers tried to remove the aggressive woman, she began kicking them in the stomach and legs, as well as spitting on them and trying to headbutt them.

Hodgson on Jeremy Kyle show (ITV)

Ben Hammersley, defending, told the court Hodgson had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and said she did not recall the assaults on police officers as she was on drugs at the time.

“My client played a lesser role,” he said.

“She was not getting paid as such but getting free drugs to feed her habit and to pay off debts. She knew who she was dealing to but had no knowledge of the wider operation.

“She accepts she has a disgusting record and, while it is no justification, she has suffered a number of recent tragedies. Her father died last year and she had just come out of a relationship involving domestic violence.

“Her cousin was also murdered two months ago and she lost her brother to violence three years ago.

“She has expressed remorse towards the officers and would like to apologise for her disgusting behaviour. But she is making the most of her time in prison. She is clean of drugs and is on a methadone programme. She is also seeking mental health support and she has taken English and maths classes.

“When she does get out, my client wants to get a job and see her two children. She does not want to get into a cycle of custody,” he said.

Crown court Judge Mark Bury told Hodgson the sentence needs to be a turning point in her life.

"I do not just take into account the harm of the assaults but the intention as well. You also spat, which is a disgusting thing to do, but I accept you did not spit at the officers. I also accept you were dealing drugs at a low level.

"I am pleased to see you have been reassessing your life while in prison and expressing aspirations for the future. While you are serving this sentence out you need to continue your rehabilitation.

"Once you have completed your sentence perhaps you can make a positive contribution to society, but that's your choice."

Hodgson was given 26 months in prison for dealing heroin and cocaine plus another 4 months for the various assaults.