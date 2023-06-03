Jeffrey Epstein had more than 10 female sex partners before he died in prison cell

Epstein called himself a ‘coward’ and admitted to having trouble adapting to life behind bars

Disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein had more than 10 female sex partners and had been treated for a STD, before he died by suicide in his prison cell, new documents have revealed.

The results of a health screening when he was booked into a Manhattan jail are among the new revelations about the convicted pedophile’s sexual history.

They are included in 4,000 pages of documents obtained by the Associated Press from the Bureau of Prisons in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The paperwork documents the 66-year-old’s physical and mental state in the weeks leading up to his suicide on August 10, 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Medical records showed that Epstein was suffering from sleep apnea, constipation, hypertension, lower back pain and prediabetes.

Epstein was booked into the federal jail in Manhattan on July 6, 2019, on charges stemming from the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

He spent 22 hours in the jail’s general population before officials moved him to the special housing unit.

This was “due to the significant increase in media coverage and awareness of his notoriety among the inmate population,” according to the psychological reconstruction of his death.

He requested a brown uniform for his near-daily visits with his lawyers as he later said he was upset about having to wear an orange jumpsuit and whined about being treated like he was a “bad guy”.

During his first few weeks in lockup, Epstein didn’t have his sleep apnea breathing machine he used. Then, the toilet in his cell broke.

Jail officials observed in writing that Epstein was agitated and unable to sleep. He was seen sitting in the corner of his cell with his hands clamped over his ears to muffle the sound of the toilet that would not stop running.

Epstein called himself a “coward” and admitted to having trouble adapting to life behind bars.

Then in late July 2019, after a judge denied Epstein bail, he made a failed attempt to kill himself. He was found on the floor of his cell with a strip of bedsheet tightened around his neck, which left him with scrapes and bruises that did not require hospitalisation.

Epstein was then placed on a suicide watch, followed by psychiatric observation.

In a conversation with a jail psychologist, the financier insisted he was not suicidal, saying he had a “wonderful life” and “would be crazy” to end it.

Guards noted in jail logs that they saw Epstein “sitting at the edge of the bed, lost in thought,” and sitting “with his head against the wall.”

The jail’s chief psychologist wrote in an email that Epstein was still left in the same cell with a broken toilet, and asked jail officials to move him to a different cell.

The night before Epstein took his own life, he excused himself from a meeting with his lawyers to call his mother, who had been dead for 15 years. That episode come just hours after a judge 2,000 pages of documents in a sexual abuse lawsuit against him.

Officials wrote that “the idea of potentially spending his life in prison were likely factors contributing to Mr. Epstein’s suicide.”