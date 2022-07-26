trial date | 

Jason Corbett murder: Authorities hope for Molly and Thomas Martens retrial this year

Mr Martens, a former FBI agent, and his daughter, Molly were unanimously convicted of Mr Corbett's second-degree murder in 2017
Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly Martens Corbett. Inset Jason Corbett.

Authorities in the USA have said they are hopeful the wife of an Irishman and her father-in-law’s retrial will be before the end of the year.

Molly Martens and Thomas Martens beat Jason Corbett, a packaging executive born in Limerick, to death in his luxury home Winston-Salem in North Carolina in August 2015.

The pair say they acted in self-defence and were convicted of second degree degree murder in 2017.

Mr Corbett’s children are both back in Ireland being raised by their aunt.

Last year a court in North Carolina overturned the verdict and both Molly and Thomas were released.

Mr Martens, a former FBI agent, and his daughter, Molly, who was Jason Corbett's second wife, were unanimously convicted of Mr Corbett's second-degree murder after a five-week trial in August 2017.

They received 20 to 25-year prison sentences but subsequently won a retrial after a challenge to the North Carolina Court of Appeal and then North Carolina Supreme Court.

Both served three-and-a-half years in prison before being freed.

However, a backlog of cases due to the Covid-19 crisis has meant the retrial has been delayed.

Michael Hewlett of the Winston-Salem Journal reported the District Attorney said “they are trying to work out maybe a date in August to have this hearing”.

“And he’s hoping that within the next week or so that date might be finalised.

“They’re hoping to have a hearing next month where attorneys would gather, they would be able to figure out a trial date.”

He added that the “District Attorney is hopeful that a trial could be held sometime this year”.


