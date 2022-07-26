Jason Corbett murder: Authorities hope for Molly and Thomas Martens retrial this year
Authorities in the USA have said they are hopeful the wife of an Irishman and her father-in-law’s retrial will be before the end of the year.
Molly Martens and Thomas Martens beat Jason Corbett, a packaging executive born in Limerick, to death in his luxury home Winston-Salem in North Carolina in August 2015.
The pair say they acted in self-defence and were convicted of second degree degree murder in 2017.
Mr Corbett’s children are both back in Ireland being raised by their aunt.
Last year a court in North Carolina overturned the verdict and both Molly and Thomas were released.
Mr Martens, a former FBI agent, and his daughter, Molly, who was Jason Corbett's second wife, were unanimously convicted of Mr Corbett's second-degree murder after a five-week trial in August 2017.
They received 20 to 25-year prison sentences but subsequently won a retrial after a challenge to the North Carolina Court of Appeal and then North Carolina Supreme Court.
Both served three-and-a-half years in prison before being freed.
However, a backlog of cases due to the Covid-19 crisis has meant the retrial has been delayed.
Michael Hewlett of the Winston-Salem Journal reported the District Attorney said “they are trying to work out maybe a date in August to have this hearing”.
“And he’s hoping that within the next week or so that date might be finalised.
“They’re hoping to have a hearing next month where attorneys would gather, they would be able to figure out a trial date.”
He added that the “District Attorney is hopeful that a trial could be held sometime this year”.
