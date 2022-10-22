Irishman who works as magician entertaining kids arrested on child porn charge

Federal agents at Logan Airport allegedly found a video of a young boy that appeared to have been produced during the trip

A Massachusetts man who works as a magician entertaining kids has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Scott Jameson, a 45-year-old from Sutton, a town in Worcester County, was arrested on Friday, after returning from Cambodia.

Federal authorities were notified that Jameson, a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, had most recently travelled to Cambodia on August 28 and returned on October 19. He was stopped upon his return and his belongings were searched.

He has been accused of possessing sexually explicit images of young children, after Federal agents at Logan Airport allegedly found a video of a young boy that appeared to have been produced during the trip.

A separate device allegedly contained over 100 images of apparent child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, federal authorities were contacted by Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), a Cambodian Non-Governmental Organisation that was founded to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation in February.

They reported that Jameson had possibly engaged in inappropriate behaviours with minors in Cambodia.

According to the report, Jameson was allegedly observed improperly interacting with a young Cambodian boy at a park.

Two pre-teen Cambodian boys had also informed APLE employees that Jameson allegedly slept with them in their bed on more than one occasion but they did not report any sexual abuse.

During interviews with investigators, Jameson said that he has worked as a magician for over 20 years and regularly performed for elementary school-aged children at libraries and private events across New England.

According to court documents, during those interviews Jameson denied ever abusing children.

He was released on $10,000 bail after appearing in court on Friday afternoon. He was ordered to surrender his passports and is not allowed to use the internet without supervision.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon US Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for October 26.