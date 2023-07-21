Irishman faces life sentence after being caught with GBL and meth in Melbourne airport

The 32-year-old has been charged with various drug offences and appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 19

An Irishman is facing a life sentence in an Australian jail after he was allegedly caught with GBL and methamphetamine as he passed through Melbourne International Airport.

The 32-year-old has been charged with various drug offences and appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 19.

He had arrived into Melbourne on an international flight on Tuesday, July 18 and after collecting multiple bags from the luggage carousel, was selected for a secondary baggage screening by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

During the baggage examination, offices identified 1.5L of GBL and about five grammes of methamphetamine in the man’s luggage.

The matter was reported to the AFP for investigation and the man was later charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.

He was also charged with possessing a marketable quantity of a border controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled substance, namely Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

Detective Acting Superintendent Amanda Glover said the AFP is working closely with its law enforcement partners to stop illicit drugs from reaching our communities.

“We know the significant impact methamphetamine and other drugs have on individuals and our communities – that’s why we’re committed to stopping the flow at our borders.

“The AFP will continue to prioritise national security at designated airports and remains focused on preventing, disrupting and responding to security and criminal activity,” Detective Acting Superintendent Glover said.

ABF Superintendent Kelly-anne Parish said this detection is another example that highlights the important work ABF officers conduct on the frontline every day to protect the Australian community from illegal drugs.

"Our highly skilled officers are alert to the diverse drug concealment methods passengers arriving by air attempt and have the expertise and technological capability to identify those responsible and hold them to account," Superintendent Parish said.