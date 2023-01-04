Irishman caught with cocaine in six Kinder eggs ‘hidden internally’ on Australian flight

“He later excreted six yellow plastic capsules that allegedly contained a total of about 120g of cocaine,” an Australian police official said.

Australian police warned that “smuggling drugs internally is idiotic” after an Irishman was caught with cocaine in Kinder Surprise capsules hidden in his body.

The 28-year-old Irish national, who had arrived on a flight from the Middle East, was sopped at Melbourne airport in December after his bags showed a positive result for the presence of cocaine.

He was taken to hospital for a CT scan which allegedly revealed six Kinder Surprise capsules packed with cocaine.

“He later excreted six yellow plastic capsules that allegedly contained a total of about 120g of cocaine,” border force and Australian federal police said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Five of the capsules were in condoms with one wrapped in plastic cling film.

The Irish national was charged with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug.

He was remanded in custody and is due back in court in late March. If convicted he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail.

“Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic,” AFP Det Acting Supt Chris Salmon said in a statement. “There is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs.”

Border force warned would-be drug smugglers it was “not worth risking your health by attempting to internally transport drugs into our country as ABF officers are highly trained in detection and will ensure that you are stopped at the border”.