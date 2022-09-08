Irishman arrested in Spain after cops find ten bags of cocaine in his fanny pack

The 24-years-old suspect was riding his electric scooter through Benalmádena

An Irishman has been arrested in Spain after he was caught with ten bags of cocaine in his fanny pack as he was riding his electric scooter through Benalmádena.

The National Police were engaged in an operation on Bonanza Avenue in the tourist town when officers of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) spotted a young man travelling on an electric scooter.

After stopping him the suspect at first refused to show them what he was carrying in the fanny pack.

However, after a search, ten bags of cocaine prepared in various doses were discovered.

The suspect, described as 24-years-old and of Irish origin, was arrested “as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health” on August 22, around 6.50pm.

“One of the officials stopped him when he verified that he was driving improperly with his scooter, which raised his suspicions,” local media reports.

“After asking for the documentation, the young man apparently stated that he did not have it on him. Next, the agents asked him to show what he was carrying in a shoulder bag that he was carrying.

“The boy tried to ignore the police, so they had to insist. After several attempts, one of the officers opened the aforementioned fanny pack, allegedly finding a transparent plastic wrapper inside.

“On it there was an inscription in marker and inside it contained ten small bags with a white porous substance, apparently cocaine.

“When questioned about it by the agents, the young man confirmed that it was cocaine, indicating that it had a weight of about ten grams. Inside the bag they also found 55 euros spread over several five, ten and twenty euro bills.”

According to diariosur.es, the individual was stopped a few metre from Plaza Ibensa, a well-known leisure area for mainly foreign citizens.

“The agents suspected that he was going to that point to distribute the cocaine, since the drug was apparently prepared in different doses for sale and so he was finally arrested.”