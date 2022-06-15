Irishman arrested after being caught speeding at 285kmh in Spain

He was arrested by the Civil Guard "as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety"

The Irish driver was caught speeding on the motorway near Madrid

An Irishman has been arrested in Spain after being caught while speeding at 285kmh on a motorway near Madrid.

The car was spotted by a Pegasus helicopter operated by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) traveling on the AP-6 in El Espinar, a province located 60km north-west of Madrid.

The driver “of Irish nationality” was detected at 12.15pm on June 9, at kilometre 60 and was then arrested by a traffic patrol after he was stopped at kilometre 130 in the municipality of Arévalo (Ávila).

He was arrested by the Civil Guard “as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety”, according to local reports, involving driving a vehicle exceeding the speed limits.

According to local media, the section of road where the car was detected and, specifically in the corridor between the AP-6 and the N-VI highways, there have been 28 road accidents resulting in two deaths and 11 serious injuries.

The Segovia Civil Guard Traffic Subsector's Reporting Team have taken charge of the investigation.

According to the DGT, every driver at the wheel of a car must be aware of driving at a speed that is appropriate to the characteristics of the particular road he is travelling on and should never exceed specific speed limits.

“In the event of sudden braking and/or manoeuvring, you must be able to control and stop the vehicle in the shortest possible distance,” the DGT states. “(This) minimises the possible consequences in the event of a traffic accident.

“This type of negligent and risky action not only endangers the integrity of other road users, but also the lives of the people traveling in the vehicle.”