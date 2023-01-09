Irishman (28) extradited to Perth over alleged glass attack in pub
An Irish man has appeared in court after allegedly glassing a man and later mocking him in Australia last month.
Police allege that Graham Anthony Burke (28) punched a 31-year-old man unprovoked inside The Beaufort in Highgate, Perth on December 17, The West Australian reports.
Mr Burke then allegeldy picked up an empty pint glass from one of the pub’s bars and threw it at the victim's face.
According to police, Mr Burke attempted to pick up and throw another glass but a group of people at the bar intervened.
The victim spent four nights in hospital after the attack and underwent surgery for his head and face injuries.
Mr Burke was arrested in Victoria, where he lives, on Friday evening and extradited to Perth under police guard.
He appeared before the Northbridge Magistrates Court on Saturday, where police prosecutors told the court that he was captured on CCTV outside The Beaufort shortly after the alleged attack where he was seen laughing with his friends and "re-enacting" the incident
Mr Burke was not required to enter a plea during the hearing. He was granted bail but has been ordered to stay in Western Australia until his upcoming court appearance next month.
A police spokeswoman said the victim suffered “a large laceration to the top of his head and swelling to his face”.
Mr Burke was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and wounding and is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on February 2.
