Irishman (25) arrested in Oz over child abuse material was on bail for similar offences

The Perth-based Irish national was arrested after a search warrant was executed at the man’s home on August 28

The man was arrested by police in Perth

A 25-year-old Irishman is due before a court in Australia after being accused of possessing and transmitting child abuse material online.

The Perth-based Irish national was arrested after a search warrant was executed at the man’s home on August 28, where investigators allegedly found child abuse material on a mobile phone.

The device was seized, alongside drug paraphernalia, and will be subject to further forensic examination.

He is now due to appear before Perth Magistrates Court today, charged with two online offences of possessing and transmitting child abuse material.

The Western Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team, which comprises Australian Federal Police (AFP) and WA Police officers, had allegedly identified the man during an investigation into a report from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in the US about a user uploading child abuse material online.

Investigators allegedly linked the person to the illegal online activity that included online chats talking about “incest” and “loving littles”.

At the time the man was arrested at his home in Thornlie he was on bail for similar offences relating to alleged online child abuse.

AFP Detective Sergeant Karen Addiscott said the investigation highlighted how closely police around the world worked together to combat the exploitation and abuse of children.

“Anyone who views this material is committing a crime, and encouraging and enabling the abuse of children in the production of other abusive material,’’ Detective Sergeant Addiscott said.

“Our message to online offenders has not changed, if you possess and transmit child abuse material, you will be found, arrested and prosecuted.

“This is not a victimless crime. Children are not commodities to be used for the abhorrent gratification of sexual predators.”

The man was charged with possession of child abuse material accessed or obtained using a carriage service and transmitting child abuse material, with the maximum penalty for each offence of 15 years' imprisonment.

“The AFP and its partners are committed to stopping child exploitation and abuse and the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) is driving a collaborative national approach to combatting child abuse,” police added in a statement.

“The ACCCE brings together specialist expertise and skills in a central hub, supporting investigations into online child sexual exploitation and developing prevention strategies focused on creating a safer online environment.”

Research conducted by the ACCCE in 2020 revealed only about half of parents talked to their children about online safety.