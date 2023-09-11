Irish woman gang-raped in France after watching Rugby World Cup match

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Sunday on Rue de la Rousselle in central Bordeaux.

Police are seeking three men in connection with the attack on the 37-year-old woman.

An Irish woman was allegedly attacked and gang-raped by three men last night while in France to watch her country’s win against Romania in the Rugby World Cup.

French publication L'Indépendant reports that the incident took place shortly after midnight on Sunday on Rue de la Rousselle in central Bordeaux, located near where the woman was staying at Quai Richelieu.

The 37-year-old, who arrived in Bordeaux on Saturday to watch the Ireland-Romania match, had been walking to her accommodation when three men dragged her into an alleyway and attacked her.

French police have confirmed to the Sunday World that an investigation has been launched into the claims of assault, rape and abduction.

A police report obtained by Le Parisien states that “three individuals seized her and drove her to rue du Puits Descazaux” as neighbours raised the alarm, but suspects had time to flee the scene.

Afterwards the distressed woman was “found in the street by a group of Welsh supporters”, who were also in the town to watch their opening game against Fiji.

She was taken to hospital in Bordeaux and has been referred to a victim support association.

The victim was aided by a French police officer who was stationed as security for the Rugby World Cup before going back to her apartment.

However, she was initially unable to speak about the incident with police as she was “traumatised and prostrate”.

French police called members of An Garda Síochána, who were on duty in Bordeaux for the World Cup, for backup and the woman eventually reported the attack. She was later taken to Bordeaux University Hospital.

Investigators are now searching for three Caucasian men, one of whom is described as having a “very athletic” build.

“The investigations are underway and in particular the genetic examinations on the victim and the clothing, the collection of testimonies and the study of the video protection of the neighbourhood”, the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said.

A garda spokesperson said: “Members of An Garda Síochána currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

"The investigation is a matter for French police. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”