Irish woman arrested in Spain after cops bust ‘fake’ cannabis clubs

The woman was arrested alongside three men, one of American nationality and another two from Colombia

Local police with some of the haul

Some of the drugs seized in the raids

An Irish woman has been arrested in Spain after police raided fake cannabis clubs in Benidorm and seized 15 kilos of marijuana.

Spanish media reports that the woman, who was carrying an Irish passport, was arrested alongside three men, one of American nationality and another two from Colombia, by agents of the Benidorm Local Police.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of what has been described as a large quantity of narcotic substances that were sold illegally in two establishments in the city.

According to reports, a premises in the Rincón de Loix area of ​​Benidorm operated as two cannabis clubs, but in both cases, they did not meet any of the legal requirements to function as such.

Cannabis clubs are members-only areas which provide a place for consumption of the drug in a private space and members must pay a fee to join.

Under 2015 legislation, cannabis clubs are only allowed to operate if they are registered as a cultural association.

The targeted “clubs” were allowing people who weren’t members enter and also not keeping a record of those who attended while one of them operated without any type of license.

Sources indicate that agents had suspected that drugs were trafficked in both establishments which hid their activity under the guise of cannabis clubs..

The operation was carried out as part of a campaign of inspections over a three-week period.

In addition to the four people arrested, police also seized 15 kilograms of marijuana, as well as hashish in small quantities, some cash and other utensils used for selling the drugs, such as precision scales and small plastic bags.

In the first raid on May 5, agents seized 11.5 kilos of marijuana, while in the second, which took place the following week, the amount of drugs seized was 3.5 kilos.

The four who have been arrested, including the Irish woman, are accused of alleged crimes against public health for trafficking in narcotic substances.