Irish truck owner faces jail after pregnant mum and unborn baby killed in head-on crash

Patrick Hadley Doran (24), who also goes by the name Jacob Fury, is facing deportation back to Ireland

An Irishman who owned a dump truck that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in the US state of Maryland is facing deportation back to Ireland.

Patrick Hadley Doran (24) who also goes by the name Jacob Fury, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Wednesday to a felony charge of homicide by vehicle in Lower Providence.

This relates to the August 25, 2022, head-on crash in the 500 block of South Park Avenue that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and her unborn baby Emersyn Grace Adams.

At 2.59 that afternoon, Lower Providence police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving the 2003 dump truck driven by Everett James Clayton who was not injured, and a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Adams, who was trapped in her vehicle.

Adams, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash, died at the scene and her baby was later stillborn, according to court documents.

Doran is facing jail

An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt impact injuries to both Adams and her unborn child.

Doran, who is the owner of the dump truck entered the guilty plea shortly before jury selection was to begin for his trial, admitting that he allowed an unsafe vehicle to operate on the roadway.

Patrick Hadley Doran, with an address in Gaithersburg, was born in Ireland, local media reports, and once lived in England. However, he is not a US citizen and his conviction will trigger deportation proceedings in the future, according to testimony.

By pleading guilty to the charge, Doran admitted that he allowed the truck that he owned to be operated on the roadway in violation of numerous requirements of the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code.

Specifically, prosecutors alleged the truck was not properly registered or titled, inspected or insured and should have never been on the roadway.

As Doran made his admission in court some spectators wept and held memorial cards that included a photograph of Adams.

At one point as he admitted guilt, Doran cupped his face with his hands and wiped tears from his eyes.

“So sorry for this happening. It’s a bad situation. I really am sorry,” Doran said.

Adams, a mother of two boys, was a 2009 graduate of North Penn High School and was a middle and high school teacher at Cottage Seven Academy in Phoenixville.

Her husband, Jason, parents, Dean and Cindy Miller, and her sisters, Stephanie and Jaclyn, were among the relatives and friends who packed the small courtroom.

Victim Kellie Adams

“It’s just an epic tragedy,” county First Assistant District Attorney Edward F McCann Jr said after the brief hearing.

Judge Risa Vetri Ferman deferred sentencing so that court officials can complete a background investigation report about Doran.

Doran faces a possible maximum sentence of 3 and a half to seven years in prison on the charge.

State sentencing guidelines could allow for a lesser sentence, although the open plea means there are no deals between Doran and prosecutors regarding his eventual sentence.

McCann said he will seek a state prison sentence against Doran.

“We certainly think that’s appropriate,” McCann said. “Given, essentially, the sort of wantonness of putting a 26,000 pound truck on the road with essentially no paperwork, nothing that a normal person would do, and sort of maximising profit over anything else, I think it’s certainly warranted.”

Doran, who is represented by defense lawyer Basil Beck III, will remain in the county jail without bail pending his sentencing hearing later this year.

The driver of the dump truck, Everett James Clayton (56) of Charleston, West Virginia, will stand trial in October on charges of third-degree murder, third-degree murder of an unborn child, homicide by vehicle, careless and reckless driving and speeding in connection with the fatal crash.

Detectives allege that he operated the Ford F650 XLT Super Duty dump truck with “extreme recklessness and carelessness at a speed in excess that he failed to maintain control of his vehicle.”

Lower Providence Police Sergeant Ryan Singleton alleged in the criminal complaint that Clayton failed to enter into a curve at a speed that would have permitted him to maintain control of the vehicle.

“Clayton’s reckless and careless operation caused him to cross the center of the roadway and enter into the opposite lane of travel,” Singleton alleged.

Police crash reconstruction experts determined Clayton was travelling southbound on South Park Avenue and Adams was traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

The roadway has a posted 40 mph speed limit and vehicles approaching a curve in the southbound direction pass a posted traffic control warning indicator advising of the curve with a recommended speed of 25 mph, according to the arrest affidavit.

Clayton’s southbound truck was traveling through the curve in the roadway, and was unable to maintain his lane of travel.

He crossed the double yellow line, entered the northbound lanes and struck Adams’s vehicle head-on, police alleged.

“Investigators determined this was caused by the size of the Clayton vehicle traveling at a speed too great for the curve radius,” Singleton alleged. “This impact was of such a violent nature that it stopped all forward momentum of the Adams vehicle and displaced it fully off the roadway into a field.”

According to investigators, the dump truck’s registration had expired in June 2022. The registration had also been issued to a Philadelphia concrete company whose owner subsequently advised police that he had sold the truck to another man in July 2022..

It is further alleged Doran used an alias to purchase the truck and failed to legally transfer the vehicle ownership and properly register the vehicle into his name or his company’s name.

The investigation revealed the dump truck did not have a current Pennsylvania inspection and the vehicle displayed an expired 2019 New Jersey state inspection sticker, according to court papers.

After a post-crash inspection of the truck, investigators concluded there were no mechanical problems or failures that could have contributed to the crash.

However, authorities concluded the vehicle would not have passed Pennsylvania inspection requirements for several reasons, the most notable failure related to the difference in the diameter of both sets of rear dual tires which “could lead to lateral stability issues when rapid steering input is applied,” investigators alleged.