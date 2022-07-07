Party Drugs | 

Irish tourist caught with 102 grams of cocaine arrested in Ibiza

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed that a British man was also arrested after the pair were stopped at a checkpoint in Sant Antoni.
The Spanish Civil Guard shared a photo of the seizure

The Spanish Civil Guard shared a photo of the seizure

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

An Irish tourist was arrested in Ibiza on Thursday after being caught with more than 100 grams of cocaine.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed that a British man was also arrested after the pair were stopped at a checkpoint in Sant Antoni.

Police say the pair were acting strangely in the car and were asked to leave the vehicle to be searched.

Read more

When they got out of the car, one of the men tried to get rid of the small plastic bag containing the cocaine by throwing it into the street.

However, he was caught and both men were arrested.

Police later confirmed that the bag contained 102 grams of cocaine.


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices