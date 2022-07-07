Irish tourist caught with 102 grams of cocaine arrested in Ibiza
An Irish tourist was arrested in Ibiza on Thursday after being caught with more than 100 grams of cocaine.
The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed that a British man was also arrested after the pair were stopped at a checkpoint in Sant Antoni.
Police say the pair were acting strangely in the car and were asked to leave the vehicle to be searched.
When they got out of the car, one of the men tried to get rid of the small plastic bag containing the cocaine by throwing it into the street.
However, he was caught and both men were arrested.
Police later confirmed that the bag contained 102 grams of cocaine.
