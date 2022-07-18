Hit the Road | 

Irish tourist arrested in Spain after ‘fleeing' crash scene with family

Police attempted to breathalyse the husband, but he allegedly refused to cooperate and was later arrested.
The scene of the crash

An Irish tourist has been arrested in Spain after allegedly crashing a car with his wife and child inside and leaving the scene.

The incident happened in La Pineda, a coastal resort near Salou, last week.

Spanish police were called to the scene at around 2am on Tuesday and said that an Irish couple and their young son had crashed their rented Fiat Panda on a street in La Pineda and fled the scene.

Cops searched the area for the driver and spotted all the family on a nearby street around 30 minutes later.

Police then attempted to breathalyse the husband, but he allegedly refused to cooperate and was later arrested.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but police say that other cars were hit by the family's rental vehicle.

The man is now facing up to a year in prison for refusing to be breathalysed.


