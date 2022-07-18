Irish tourist arrested in Spain after ‘fleeing' crash scene with family
An Irish tourist has been arrested in Spain after allegedly crashing a car with his wife and child inside and leaving the scene.
The incident happened in La Pineda, a coastal resort near Salou, last week.
Spanish police were called to the scene at around 2am on Tuesday and said that an Irish couple and their young son had crashed their rented Fiat Panda on a street in La Pineda and fled the scene.
Cops searched the area for the driver and spotted all the family on a nearby street around 30 minutes later.
Read more
Police then attempted to breathalyse the husband, but he allegedly refused to cooperate and was later arrested.
Nobody was injured in the incident, but police say that other cars were hit by the family's rental vehicle.
The man is now facing up to a year in prison for refusing to be breathalysed.
Today's Headlines
Gangster's sentence | ‘Trusted enabler’ of Kinahan cartel jailed for role in feud murder of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan
named and shamed | Revealed: The names of the men who gang raped girl (18) at Co Dublin beach
switched | Why this season's Community Shield match is being played at an unusual venue
vard to take | ‘Devastated’ Rebekah Vardy slams ‘unjust’ libel loss in Wagatha Christie case
Twilight zone | Aisling O’Loughlin says she feared missing Irish anti-vax doctor fell foul of ‘bad people’
court rules | Ana Kriegel killer Boy B is not allowed introduce new evidence to appeal against murder
choked | Coercive control survivor speaks out about six-week ordeal after abuser is jailed for 17 years
trial | Prosecutors in Spain seek 8-year prison term for Shakira for alleged tax fraud
Dancing queens | Una Healy and pal Lynsey Bennett show off their birthday dance moves on sun holiday
night raiders | Victim’s anger after thug gets suspended sentence for brutal assault in his trailer