Irish rugby coach guilty of sexually abusing girl (12) in Mallorca

Paedo tried to pressure kid to meet him for sex and take part in orgies

An Irish rugby coach has been convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl he was coaching on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The 28-year-old, who tried to pressure the girl into meeting for sex and take part in orgies, escaped prison after being given a two-year suspended sentence this week.

He was appointed coach of an under-14 rugby team on the island in 2016 when the girl was 12 and the abuse took place over three years.

Local newspaper Diario de Mallorca reported that the Irishman acknowledged at the hearing held at the Provincial Court of Palma on Wednesday that he took advantage of the “superiority conferred on him by his status as a coach” as well as the large age difference to sexually assault his victim.

Prosecutors said that when he was alone with the girl after training or on team trips, he touched her on the behind, kissed herand would hug her and touch her breast. He would also massage her and try to touch her genital area.​

The predator also had WhatsApp conversations with her from 2016 to 2019, where he tried to sexualise her by asking her to send him nude pictures, proposed to meet her for sex and asked her to take part in orgies with him and other men.

She rejected the advances but was traumatised by her ordeal. She told her father, who made a complaint to police in 2019.​

Prosecutors were originally seeking a six-year sentence.

However, after negotiations between the prosecution and defence, this was reduced to two years with compensation of €9,000 for the victim.