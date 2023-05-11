Irish pub targeted by burglars in Chicago told to install $84k ‘riot proof’ windows

‘We priced that out, and it was about $84,000. We're a small business. We can't afford that’

The latest incident at the Irish Nobleman Pub was captured on camera

The owner of an Irish pub in Chicago has described the “ridiculous” situation of being told by the local police department to install "riot proof" windows after a series of break-ins.

Declan Morgan’s Irish Nobleman Pub was recently targeted by a burglar who broke a window with a brick.

Morgan said this was just the latest incident to affect his business that had suffered previous other break-ins.

However, he claims that although police have identified the perpetrator, they are unable to prove his guilt.

As a result, he said local police are expecting his business to "police" itself by ramping up security measures, including installing "riot proof" windows.

But he told Fox News' Ashley Strohmier on Wednesday that this was "ridiculous to expect”.

"The city is asking us to police ourselves, and it just doesn't make sense," he said while appearing on Fox & Friends First.

"The police came out pretty fast, then we were informed to put in riot glass," Morgan recalled. "We priced that out, and it was about $84,000. We're a small business. We can't afford that."

The $1,400 price tag to replace the broken window and hire more security, coupled with layoffs after the city removed the pub's expanded patio are making it "more difficult to survive," Morgan said.

"I don't know where it's coming from [the calls to install riot glass], but it's ridiculous to expect a small business to spend that much money."

After concerns over widespread burglaries heightened in recent days, the Chicago Police Department issued an alert on April 30, saying in part, "If possible, use ArmorPlast, an unbreakable shield that fits over existing glass."

Morgan said that while Chicago police are doing the best they can to tackle the crime crisis, those in charge are leaving business owners to fend for themselves.

He added that the business struggled under the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic and crime has only exacerbated existing problems.

According to Morgan, there have been 25 bars broken into across the neighbourhood within the last month, with some broken into multiple times in a week.

"The police told us they know who it [the perpetrator] is, but they can't prove it because there are no fingerprints,” Morgan added. “The guy wore a mask the entire time, but the detective told us they knew who it was."

Even if the perpetrator is put in handcuffs, Morgan said he is concerned city policies would mean he would be back on the streets within hours.