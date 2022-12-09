Irish Olympian cyclist who hit woman in 'road rage' attack has charges dropped

Tony Lally’s (68) medical report stated he had post-traumatic stress disorder from previously being hit by a car while cycling.

Former Irish Olympian cyclist Tony Lally (68) has escaped conviction in Australia for a ‘road rage’ incident where he called a woman “fat” and “blind.”

The high-flying executive was caught on camera shouting at the female driver after he said she cut him off in Sydney traffic on July 12.

He was accused of hitting the single mother, telling police she had “hit herself” before later pleading to the assault and to entering a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

All charges against him have now been dismissed due to PTSD he reportedly developed from a previous accident.

Mr Lally also represented Ireland at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, competing in the individual cycling road race event.

Before the ruling, the Magistrate asked the prosecutor and the Irishman’s lawyer if they had any objection to her hearing the case as she herself was a cyclist.

They took no issue.

"As soon as I heard what happened, I asked "Has he been hit by a car previously?" And low and behold, that is what had happened,' she said, according to reports by the Daily Mail.

All charges against the 1980 Olympic cyclist have been dismissed due to his PTSD.

When the incident was caught on camera in July, his victim, named as Monique, was seen in footage pleading with Lally not to hit her after he reached towards her through the door of her Honda HRV as it sat in a car park.

According to police documents, Monique was travelling north on Pittwater Road in Sydney’s Northern Beaches at about 11am when he passed on her left side on his bike.

The woman indicated she was turning left into a driveway, but the Dubliner started yelling before his front tire bumped the rear side of her car.

After she pulled into the driveway, the former Olympian “cycled towards the victim in an aggressive manner.”

Her driver's door opened as he leaned in and screamed at her, prompting Monique to begin recording the interaction.

“Are you f***ing blind, are ya!” Mr Lally screamed, before attempting to grab Monique's phone out of her hand.

He then called out “You fat c***!” before striking Monique's chest while trying to take her phone.

“Don’t hit me, don’t hit me, don’t hit me. You can’t hit me!” Monique is heard saying in response. “I am calling the police.”

Monique went to Dee Why Police Station and reported the assault shortly after the incident.

Police turned up at Mr Lally's Cremorne home 20 days after the attack and slapped him with a string of charges after he had been identified by Daily Mail Australia.

After colliding with her car, Mr Lally said he then followed her to a nearby car park, where he admitted there was a verbal confrontation.

However, he insisted he did not lay a finger on her, saying: “I didn't touch her at all. I definitely didn't touch her.”

He claimed the victim “hit herself” as she pulled her hands away from him quickly towards her chest area.

However, he later pleaded guilty to common assault and entering a vehicle without the owner's consent at Manly Local Court – charges that have now been dismissed.

Lallyy was appointed as the independent chair of investment management company Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited in 2018.

He was previously the CEO for industry fund Sunsuper, which recently merged with QSuper to become Australian Retirement Trust.