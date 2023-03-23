Irish national (18) charged with kidnapping and sexual assault in New Jersey
Luke Moorehouse (18) was arrested on St Patrick's Day at a nightclub after sharing his location on social media
An Irish national has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in the US last month.
Luke Moorehouse (18) was arrested on St Patrick's Day at a nightclub in East Brunswick, New Jersey after sharing his location through social media posts, according to court papers.
Detectives then went to the club where they found him inside and arrested him.
Moorehouse, who holds an Irish passport, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, and fourth-degree sexual contact, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
He was taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick.
The alleged attack took place at a house party on Easton Avenue in East Brunswick on February 19.
The victim, a student at Rutgers University, told police that she was in a bathroom when an unidentified man entered the room, closed the door behind him, and sexually assaulted her.
According to court records, the woman then went to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and received a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE), also known as a “rape kit”.
Read more
The records also indicate the woman sustained injuries to her right wrist and knee.
The victim recognised the suspect from a surveillance video, while his Irish passport and US Customs and Border Protection photos were used to confirm Moorehouse’s identity.
Detectives later received statements from a witness to back up the victim’s claims.
