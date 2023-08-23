‘Irish Mob’ boss jailed for 12 years without parole after dramatic court case

“We can think of no greater outcome than protecting citizens and witnesses of crimes from violent criminals such as Johnny Dolph.”

The leader of the ‘Irish Mob’ copped a lengthy prison sentence Stateside last Thursday after being busted with illegal weapons and trying to attack witnesses in a dramatic court case.

Johnny Dolph (50) originally of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a leader of the Irish Mob Gang, which originated in the Oklahoma prison system, according to the Attorney’s Office of Nebraska.

“Today’s sentencing of John Dolph is a message to criminals who think threatening a witness and destroying evidence will keep them out of prison. The FBI will find you, intimidation and threats of violence will never be tolerated,” said FBI Agent, Eugene Kowel.

Irish Mob tattoo

During the course of a traffic stop last September, one of the Irish Mob’s gang members was caught was in possession of counterfeit currency, forged cheques, and other items used for forging documents, with much of the evidence incriminating Dolph.

Shortly after this individual’s arrest, Dolph and a co-defendant began threatening their fellow gangster’s wife in order for her to keep quiet.

Following that, Dolph’s pal purchased him a 9mm gun, known as a “straw purchase”, where one person buys a weapon illegally for another.

The Mob boss wasn’t allowed to have a gun because of his 11 convictions — including two domestic violence incidents — in Oklahoma and Kansas.

In October 2021, federal authorities executed a search warrant at Dolph’s Omaha apartment. Following that search, Dolph tracked down the address of a federal agent and took a video while driving by the agent’s home.

He then distributed that video to others, stating that he needed a “throw-away” gun.

A month later, Dolph had two women from Kansas, Kate Ruth and Juanita Gibson, travel to Omaha to “green light” a threat against their own gang member’s wife.

He would later tell cops that he meant that threat to be an assault and not an order to kill the woman. On July 18, Gibson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assault a witness and attempted assault of a witness.

Authorities attempted to arrest Dolph on March 1, 2022, after law enforcement determined that a Hi-Point C9 9mm gun found in his possession had been obtained via the so-called, “straw purchase.”

In recorded calls, Dolph gave specific instructions to another gangster about how to find an item hidden in an air compressor inside a trailer kept in a storage unit in Omaha.

Fighting Irish prison tatoo

He told the man to destroy the evidence in the case by dousing it in gasoline and igniting it with a blow torch — and to send him a photo of it burning to prove he’d actually done it.

The FBI detectives in charge described their relief and “tireless efforts” that were “were instrumental in seeing justice served in this case,” said Kansas City Field Office Special Agent in Charge Brandon Bridgeforth.

“We can think of no greater outcome than protecting citizens and witnesses of crimes from violent criminals such as Johnny Dolph.”

"Our office has the power and authority to prosecute all offenses against the United States. Any attempts to subvert this pursuit of justice through illicit means will be met with aggressive prosecution," said Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr.

"Today's sentencing is an example of this commitment and should serve as a warning to those who are contemplating unlawful attempts to undermine the criminal justice process,” the Attorney said.