'Irish Mikey Line' dealer jailed for supplying huge quantities of crack cocaine and heroin

Gerrard Edward Parkins (25) trafficked Class A drugs from Liverpool across county lines into North Wales

A drug dealer has been jailed in the UK for his role in supplying huge amounts of crack cocaine and heroin between county lines.

The ‘Irish Mikey Line’ covered ground from Liverpool to North Wales, where Gerrard Edward Parkins (25) trafficked drugs from the big city into smaller towns.

Ringleader Parkins has been jailed for 5 years 7 months after being found guilty of being ‘Concerned in the Supply of Crack Cocaine and Heroin.’

The man form Dovecot, Liverpool was identified by police as controlling the County Line and was found with the phone linked to deals.

Across two months, he funnelled crack cocaine and heroin into communities between Liverpool and areas of Colwyn Baw and Rhyl in Wales.

The Merseyside Police and North Wales Police united to investigate the ‘Irish Mikey Lane.’

“The supply of Class A drugs blights communities across North Wales, and this investigation highlights the great collaborative work with a neighbouring force in bringing an offender swiftly to justice and removing them from being criminally active within our communities,” said a spokesperson from the North Wales Police Central Priority Crime Team in a statement.

“This investigation was led by Merseyside Police with warrants being executed in Colwyn Bay and Liverpool during the investigation, with valuable evidence being obtained which led to Parkins’ conviction.

“North Wales Police relentlessly pursues those who cause harm to our communities on a daily basis, and we will continue to make north Wales a hostile environment for those who seek to engage in criminal activity.

“Our commitment to work with neighbouring forces highlights our pursuit of those who distribute drugs as part of Organised Crime Groups and we will continue to safeguard individuals who may be at risk.”