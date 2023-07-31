Irish man arrested in Bali over fatal car crash which killed woman

Police suspected the Irish man was preparing to leave the country when he was arrested on 27 July,

A 36-year-old man described as an Irish national has been arrested in Bali over his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash.

Local media in Indonesia named Matthew Robert McTurk as being in custody after the crash which claimed the life of a 50-year woman last Thursday.

Police suspected the Irish man was preparing to leave the country when he was arrested on 27 July, according to reports on detik.com.

The crash happened after McTurk is alleged to have gone through a red traffic light, rear-ending a car and then hitting a motorbike as he drove away from the scene.

Detik.com quoted a police spokesperson: “McTurk knew a victim was lying on the roadway. The driver was an Irish national who fled the accident scene.”

He then drove his damaged SUV through the streets before abandoning it near a beach with the doors open and the air-conditioning still working.

Police say they plan to file multiple criminal charges against the Irish man, who has been in police custody since Thursday.

They allege he had been drinking in a number of restaurants before the fatal collision and have interviewed a number of witnesses.

It was reported that McTurk is a permanent resident on the island where he lives with his wife and two children.