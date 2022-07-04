Irish man arrested for throwing bricks at six restaurants in Amsterdam
An Irish man has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks through the windows of six Thai restaurants in Amsterdam.
The 28-year-old, who has no fixed address in the Netherlands, was arrested on Wednesday approximately one year after allegedly vandalising the establishments.
Dutch police say that he cycled past the restaurants, took large bricks from his bag and threw them at the buildings’ windows before cycling away.
No further information about his identity has been released by police.
The suspect was caught on CCTV footage at three of the six restaurants and police were able to identify him after releasing his image and receiving tip offs from the public.
Now, the affected restaurant owners continue to ask why they were targeted.
Boy Aunjai of Bird Thai Restaurant in the Zeedijk area of the city said: “He just completely smashed the window.
“And the costs to repair it are something we don’t need at this time as it is a very difficult time for our restaurant.”
Ronald Wassdrop of Little Thai Prince Restaurant, also in the Zeedijk area, said: “It’s just very annoying to have to get the whole window redone and that costs a lot in this day and age.
“It’s a mystery as to why he has targeted Thai restaurants here. Maybe he had a bad meal somewhere and that’s the reason. I don’t know.”
