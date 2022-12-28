Irish man (39) arrested in Spain after allegedly glassing victim on Christmas Day

The 39-year-old suspect, whose identity is unknown, is accused of attempted homicide after he caused serious neck injuries to the alleged victim outside an Irish pub in Valencia.

An Irish man has been detained in Spain after allegedly attacking another man with a glass on Christmas Day.

The victim, a 26-year-old Argentinian man, is believed to have bumped into the Irishman on the Gran Vía Marqués del Túria around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Spanish media reports say that the victim told cops he apologised for accidentally nudging the Irishman as he walked past the pub with his bike before the assailant allegedly cut him on the neck with a glass.

The suspect allegedly told police that he was acting in self defence.

The victim was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to a nearby clinical hospital to be treated for injuries to his neck and lower face.

The suspect was arrested by Valencia Local Police and later appeared before the Valencia Investigating Court, where a judge agreed to admit him to pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail due to the nature of the victim’s wounds, Spanish media outlet Levante-EMV reports.