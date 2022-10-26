Irish gangland suspect is convicted of murdering man on his moped in England

Keith McCarthy is suspected of involvement in the execution of Limerick crime boss Kieran Keane

A man suspected of involvement in the execution of Limerick crime boss Kieran Keane, who fled to Ireland after killing a man on his moped in the UK, has been convicted of murder.

Keith McCarthy was extradited from Ireland after he killed father-of-three Kerrin Repman in a targeted hit-and-run in 2020.

Repman (29) was thrown from the moped he was riding after he was hit from behind by a BMW car driven by McCarthy in Essex at around 2.45pm on Wednesday, April 15.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while McCarthy fled to Ireland.

However, he was later extradited and charged with murder and GBH.

he was found guilty of both charges at Chelmsford Crown Court last Thursday.

"Keith McCarthy took Kerrin's life in a violent and ruthless attack," said Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton of Essex Police.

"He would have felt the full impact of that collision and seen the devastation it caused, yet he made no attempt to identify himself as the driver or to check on those he injured.

"His only thought was to try and escape the justice system, but all he did was delay the inevitable."

An earlier court hearing was told how Kerrin, a chef, had allegedly racked up a drugs debt and took to selling illicit goods to pay his boss back.

According to persecutors, McCarthy had become disgruntled at debts owed to him by this same person, and had begun to direct his anger towards Kerrin.

The prosecutor slams McCarthy had come across Kerrin riding his moped in Fronks Road on April 15, 2020 when he performed a dangerous 180-degree turn to pursue him while his 19-year-old son was in the car.

The chase came to a fatal end when the BMW overtook a stationary car and, when cutting back in near the Cliff Road junction, struck the back of the moped.

Kerrin was catapulted onto the road surface and was declared dead minutes later.

A post mortem examination revealed Kerrin had suffered spinal fractures, an injury to his chest wall and internal bleeding.

McCarthy is suspected of being involved in the murder of Kieran Keane in 2003, which ignited a deadly Limerick feud.

Five members of the notorious McCarthy/Dundon - including Dessie Dundon - gang are currently serving life sentences for the crime.

Keane and Owen Treacy were abducted by members of the McCarthy Dundon crime gang and driven to a lonely country road at Drombana, located a short distance outside Limerick city.

Keane (36) was shot in the head, and Mr Treacy, who received 17 stab wounds, miraculously survived after he played dead.

Mr Treacy was dumped by the gang at the side of the road, beside the body of his dead uncle, however he managed to raise the alarm at a nearby house and was rushed by ambulance to hospital.

He later became the State’s key witness in the murder trial.

Mr Repman, who worked as a chef, was remembered by his family as a “loveable and talented” man.

Describing him as 'a much-loved partner, son, brother, father and uncle', Mr Repman's family said the sunshine had been wiped from their lives.

"As parents, not in a million years did we ever think we would be forced to bury our little boy," read the statement.

"We never thought Kerrin would be wiped out of our lives so fast, and we miss him every minute of every day.

"Keith McCarthy has no idea what his actions have done to this family.

"A huge hole has been left and the impact has been felt by all of us.

"The sunshine that was Kerrin has gone out of our lives.

"Kerrin will never be forgotten, and his three children are the focus or all our lives now that he is gone.

"We see little sparks of him in them all the time.

"He might be gone physically but we have so many happy memories and love, and we know he is with us forever, in spirit.

"Fly high our angel."

McCarthy will be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on November 3.