Ireland takes part in European operation that seized €87m worth of fake clothes and shoes

There were 378 arrests and almost two million fake items discovered during the nine-month Europol-coordinated action

Ireland has taken part in a major European-wide operation that resulted in the seizure of €87 million worth of fake clothes, shoes and accessories.

There were 378 arrests and almost two million fake items discovered during the nine-month Europol-coordinated action that took place between March and December of last year.

Operation Fake Star, the first EU-wide operation against the illegal trade in counterfeit apparel, footwear and accessories, was led by the Spanish National Police (Policía Nacional) and co-led by the Hellenic Police.

They were backed up by support from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), involving 17 countries in total, including Ireland.

Over the course of the operation, authorities in each of the participating countries checked commercial and industrial areas, including flea markets, tourist areas, warehouses, shops, and other similar places where counterfeit goods can be sold.

Authorities also carried out operational activities in ports, pop-up shops and small e-commerce parcel distribution companies.

This led to the seizure of a total of 1,956,607 counterfeit clothes, shoes and garments with “very important” sports and luxury goods at the top of the seized counterfeit list.

Cops taking part in the operation

It is estimated that the total value of the counterfeit goods seized amounted to approximately €87 million. There were also 258 brands found to be infringed.

Law enforcement agencies carried out 3, 921 inspections that led to the opening of 646 judicial cases and 1,311 administrative cases while 378 individuals were arrested.

“Millions of such counterfeits, intended for sale on the European market, were seized during the operational activities,” Europol said in a statement. “The investigations confirmed expectations that criminals are using social media networks to advertise counterfeit products.

“Different merchants have been seen posting pictures of available counterfeit goods, mostly clothing and footwear, on their business social media pages and profiles.”

Europol said that this was not a new trend as the trade in counterfeit goods online has significantly increased in the past few years.

The market share of e-commerce platforms has also risen in the recent years, which also applies for advertisements of counterfeit goods on the social media platforms.

“On the other hand, the operational results show that conventional offline marketplaces remain an important reality and deserve the attention of law enforcement,” Europol added. “The seized counterfeit goods originated mainly from outside of Europe, with China, Hong Kong, Turkey and Vietnam being predominant source locations.

“As for the transport, the counterfeits entered the EU by land or by sea. In addition to the trafficking of counterfeits, authorities detected other criminal activities carried out by the identified criminal networks.”

Europol said they facilitated the exchange of information, and provided operational coordination and analytical support during several “action days”.

Europol deployed analysts to enable the real-time exchange of information and cross-check operational information against Europol’s databases to provide leads to investigators in the field.