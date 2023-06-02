Ireland joins forces around the world to take down sex trafficking gangs

Operation Global Chain took place in 44 countries including 25 EU Member States and 19 non-EU countries

Suspects arrested as part of an operation into human trafficking

Ireland has engaged in a major operation aimed at tackling human trafficking for sexual exploitation and forced begging and criminality that identified 1,426 potential victims around the world.

Operation Global Chain that took place in 44 countries including 25 EU Member States and 19 non-EU countries, was carried out between May 8 and 15.

Led by Austria, co-led by Romania and coordinated by Europol, Frontex and Interpol, the various actions involved a wide range of law enforcement authorities including police, immigration and border control agencies, transport police, social services and child protection services.

Victims and police in Romania

Law enforcement in each country focused on detecting and disrupting organised crime groups involved in people trafficking, in particular child trafficking, sexual exploitation, forced criminality and forced begging.

The main objectives of Operation Global Chain were to identify, protect and refer victims and potential victims of human trafficking for assistance.

Criminal networks involved in the exploitation of victims from South America, Asia, Africa, the Western Balkans and Ukraine were targeted.

“Sustained enforcement actions on the ground led to 212 arrests and the identification of 1,426 potential victims, while 244 new investigations were initiated,” Europol said.

“Authorities were present at border crossings and main transport hubs to identify potential victims and suspects, with countries adapting their operational activities to the types of trafficking prevalent in their regions.”

In total, 8,644 flights were monitored, while 3,984 border checkpoints were actively monitored. Europol, Frontex and Interpol coordinated the operation in what was described as a unique effort to join forces against human traffickers active across the globe.

During these joint operational actions, approximately 130,000 officers worldwide checked 1.6 million people, 25,400 locations, 153,300 vehicles and 72,850 documents.

The operational activities were planned during a meeting hosted by Frontex and coordinated from the coordination centre hosted by Interpol. Europol facilitated the exchange of information and provided 24/7 operational analytical support during the week of action.

In one case, investigators in Sweden identified five underage boys in a well-known begging area, accompanied by a 19-year-old male. In their statements, the boys indicated that the adult was acting as their boss, overseeing their begging activities.

In Serbia, six suspects were arrested for sexually exploiting 10 females, while another suspect was arrested for exploiting a female in the form of forced begging and forced criminality.

Suspects arrested as part of an operation into human trafficking

“Human traffickers target the most vulnerable groups, including children,” the statement adds. “Minors are trafficked for sexual and labour exploitation. Criminals force children to beg or commit a variety of crimes, such as smuggling illegal goods and petty crime.

“Child trafficking remains largely underreported. Within the EU, children are mostly trafficked by their relatives. These criminal organisations, connected through large clan networks, operate in several countries and move the children across borders.

“Minors from non-EU countries can become victims of traffickers collaborating with the adults who accompany the children while pretending to be their relatives or legal guardians.”