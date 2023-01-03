Interpol releases details of two Irishmen who feature on their Most Wanted List

The Irish citizens are wanted in connection with alleged murder/manslaughter and conspiracy to commit murder

Two Irishmen who feature on Interpol’s Most Wanted List have been made subject to “red notices” issued by the international police organisation.

The notices, which are a formal request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action, have been issued for James Staurvik and Conor Vincent D’Monte.

Staurvik (39) who is from Dublin, is wanted by police in the Netherlands over his alleged role in the murder of Dutch man Adam Sawaryn Radowslag.

The 31-year-old was killed at his home in the town of Mijdrecht on October 7, 2011.

Staurvik, who was 28 at the time had been using the false identity “Niall James Byrne.”

Staurvik became a prime suspect after several witnesses claimed they saw the two men arguing shortly before Mr Radowslag’s death.

His red notice gives details that he speaks both Irish and English.

Conor Vincent D’Monte

Meanwhile, D’Monte (44) who faces one count of first degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in Canada, had been a fugitive for 11 years until his arrest in Puerto Rico last year.

The Canadian, who is also an Irish national, had been living for years under the name of Johnny Williams, but was known to have used at least four aliases during his time as on the run.

He was wanted over his alleged role in the 2009 shooting of Kevin LeClair, a gangster in the organised criminal mob the Red Scorpions, who are based in British Columbia in Canada.

D’Monte also faces charges of plotting to kill two other gang members.

In March, we reported how D’Monte is believed to have been the leader of the British Columbia chapter of the criminal organisation ‘United Nations’ (UN), also known as the ‘United Nations Global Union’ (GUNS), in Canada from 2008 to 2009.

Canadian authorities say the ‘The United Nations’ is named for the diverse ethnic origins of its members and includes Canadians of European, Asian, Eastern and Iranian origin.

The gang, which uses other names such as ‘Canada United’ or ‘Canadian United’, began operating in the Vancouver area of British Columbia, and in recent years had managed to expand throughout the rest of Canada.

D'Monte who has been described as "of Irish origin" in local newspaper reports, fled in 2011 from justice in his home country after facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder one or more people with firearms.

The case dates back to May 2009, when, according to the US Marshals Service, gang members, including D’Monte, conspired to murder rival gang members, including the notorious Bacon brothers and their associates.

The Bacon Brothers, Jonathan, Jarrod, and Jamie, a trio of gangsters from Abbotsford, British Columbia are suspected of multiple firearms and drug trafficking charges and have been implicated in a rash of homicides that took place in the Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver area.

Jonathan, the oldest brother, was murdered in Kelowna on August 14, 2011.

Canadian authorities allege that D'Monte was involved in the murder of Bacon brother associate, Kevin LeClair, a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang who was gunned down outside a shopping mall on February 6, 2009.

The El Vocero De Puerto Rico newspaper reported that, according to the Sheriffs in Puerto Rico, D'Monte (44) was arrested during a traffic stop in Isla Verde by the Violent Offenders Task Force of the US Marshals Service.

Authorities don’t know exactly when D’Monte arrived in Puerto Rico, but they believe he had been using the alias ‘Johnny Williams’ in the island for at least several months.

The six-foot-one-inch fugitive settled into a rural, eastern mountain community near El Yunque rainforest, living in a house in front of a street with no name in a working-class neighbourhood.

It has also been established that while hiding out in Puerto Rico, D'Monte collaborated with the non-profit entity Karma Honey Project, a beekeeping initiative that rescues bees.

According to local reports, those who met D’Monte said he never made any efforts to hide.

He even met with Puerto Rico’s agriculture secretary and a local senator and was invited to the governor’s mansion last month for his role in trying to save honeybees after Hurricane Maria.

“The guy fooled us all,” said a Puerto Rican businessman who said he met D’Monte in the early days of the pandemic after being added to his WhatsApp group.

He revealed that D’Monte was known as ‘Johnny Teeth’, because his teeth were so white and straight. The businessman described D’Monte as a “tremendous sales guy” who was very jovial.

“It struck me that he didn’t have Facebook or any of those things because he truly was a great networker,” the businessman said.

When he was working on the Christmas toy drive, D’Monte messaged his WhatsApp group warning they were 500 presents short.

The former gangster said he that he was “grinding” to get donations as he noted that the prices went up 40 per cent at the toy distributor warehouse.

“Caught us off guard,” her had written. “Will figure it out. Universe conspires.”

“It’s like a Netflix story,” said Antonio Torres, chief deputy US Marshal for the district of Puerto Rico.

D’Monte is currently in a federal prison in Puerto Rico where he is awaiting extradition to bring back to face justice.

His public defense attorney declined comment, but she noted in a court hearing on Thursday that D’Monte, because of his Canadian and Irish citizenship, had requested that the consulates of those countries be notified.