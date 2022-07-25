Infamous US street gang accused of knife attacks at Fuerteventura resort

Six people connected with the Dominicans Don’t Play gang were arrested last weekend as the police investigated a number of armed assaults including two described as attempted murder.

Spanish police have arrested members of a notorious American street gang after a series of knife attacks on the resort island of Fuerteventura popular with Irish tourists.

Police became aware of the gang’s attempt to establish themselves on the holiday island after the first attack in April with the last on July 17.

They raided a property where gang members met, seizing a handgun, ammunition, a replica gun as well as knives and nail guns, according to the Guardia Civil.

Guardia Civil officers — © Guardia Civil

“This criminal group had carried out several physical attacks with knives during the last three months in the Corralejo area, north of the island of Fuerteventura.”

“They acted in nightlife places in order to dominate and control the area, in which they acted against four victims who received several stab wounds with serious danger to their lives.”

“Two of these assaults were considered by investigators to be attempted homicide.”

Six people were remanded in custody while a seventh, a juvenile, was released.

Last month Spanish National Police carried out a major operation against the gang on the mainland in which 66 people arrested.

Nineteen proven members of the gang, have been charged with membership of a criminal organisation, among other offences, according to the police.

They are believed to have stolen €500,000 from various scams for the Latin American crime organisation in a series of bank frauds.

During the police operation, two pistols, three shotguns, five machetes, ammunition, drugs, bank cards, cash, as well as documents related to the rules and structure of the DDP were seized.

The gang, which has its origins in Manhattan, New York and the Dominican Republic are notorious for their use of knives and machetes and for using children to carry out crimes.

The criminal organisation has established itself in Spain to the extent that in 2019 they were named by the National Police as one of the largest gangs with an estimated 200 members.

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office also published a report describing how the DDP operates and how they are controlled by strict internal rules and regulations.