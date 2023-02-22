‘Hustler’ Magazine cover star accused of shooting at infamous Nevada brothel

Savannah Henderson was arrested on Monday night after allegedly firing multiple rounds inside the legal brothel

A sex worker who was once a ‘Hustler’ Magazine cover star has claimed that she has been “falsely accused” after a shooting inside Nevada’s infamous Bunny Ranch brothel where she worked.

Savannah Henderson (28), known as ‘Tiara Tae’, has been booked into Lyon County Jail and faces multiple charges, including multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and discharge of a firearm where others may be endangered.

Henderson was arrested on Monday night after allegedly firing multiple rounds inside the legal brothel that was once featured in an HBO series, authorities said.

But the self-described “pleasure and orgasm specialist” later claimed that cops got the wrong person.

She took to Twitter on Tuesday night after posting bail, asking users to subscribe to her OnlyFans account to hear her side of the story with all the “juicy details.”

“Spoiler surprise: falsely accused. Lawyer check. Charges dropped,” Henderson tweeted Tuesday shortly after 10pm local time.

“Y’all thought you got me lol stay tuned for my OF link with juicy details and info of court I’m free to walk and roam! Hope everyone is having a great week. I’m feeling relief.”

Authorities say they received a call on Monday night about a fight between two co-workers at the legal brothel. When they arrived, they heard shooting and evacuated the business.

Investigators say that an employee had fired her gun and then barricaded herself in a room. She surrendered after several hours of negotiation and was taken into custody.

She was released Tuesday after paying $86,140 in bail.

“I’mma drop an OnlyFans. I’m gonna talk about most of the details on there, but if you wanna know what happened at Dennis Hof’s world famous Moonlight Bunny Ranch, make sure and f—ing subscribe,” Henderson said in a video she posted to Twitter.

She also seemed to enjoy the controversy after her arrest, writing “all eyes on me” next to the video.

“E-mails sky rocketing, people wanting bookings and meet ups.. maybe Dennis was right, all publicity is good publicity the word watching right now what I do next,” she tweeted, referring to late, former owner of the brothel Dennis Hof. “Stay tuned.”

The shots were reportedly sparked by a dispute between employees, the sheriff said.

A woman who identified herself as a “retired Bunny Ranch employee” called Henderson a “crazy bully barbie b–ch” and a “total f–king nutcase”.

“[She] bullied other ladies for years. Attacked other,” Alexa Haze tweeted. “I witnessed when i [sic] worked there.”

“You wish B–ch Lmao you’re gonna eat your words after you see this court info.”

Henderson snapped back, not missing the chance to advertise her channel once again. “Make sure and subscribe to my OF for the juicy details!”