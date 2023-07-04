Husband batters man with baseball bat after catching him in bed with wife

‘I felt like he was out to kill me,’ the beaten man told cops

An enraged American husband battered a man with an aluminum bat after catching him in bed with his wife.

John Dimmig (33) of Lake Worth, Florida, is facing attempted murder charges after he burst into the victim’s AirBnB and caught him in the act with his surprised wife, according to reports Stateside.

“I felt like he was out to kill me,” the beaten man told cops.

Responding to a 911 call, police entered the Lake Worth Beach residence and found the living room covered in blood.

The trail of destruction led to the bedroom, where the badly bloodied victim was lying on his back whilst nursing his injuries.

Baseball bat

According to an arrest report, the physically injured party told cops he was a CT technician from Arizona in Florida for work.

He said Dimmig’s wife was his colleague and that they had gone for drinks after work before returning to his Airbnb.

While in bed with her, he suddenly heard the front door open before seeing Dimmig charging toward him with a bat in hand.

The enraged husband “pinned him down” and whacked him “three times over the head” with the club, according to the report.

Dimmig screamed at his victim, warning the man not to go near his wife. She pulled her husband off the victim before Dimmig fled the scene.

A video camera in the apartment captured the woman begging her spouse to end the assault.

“John!,” she could be heard screaming. “Stop! He’s bleeding!”

Lake Worth, Florida

Dimmig responded by calling her a “piece of sh*t.”

Cops later went to Dimmig’s home and found him loading his Hyundai Accent with two bags of clothes and belongings.

His wife later signed off on a search warrant, and police found a dark coloured baseball bat with bloodied clothes.

Dimmig denied the assault but was placed under arrest.

He is due to appear in court on July 17.