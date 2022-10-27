How the Troubles hid history of collusion between loyalists and security forces
Nicola Tallant talks with Hugh Jordan about some of the historical murder cases which show concerning links to security forces
Suggestions of collusion between security forces and loyalist paramilitaries has long been denied when it comes to Northern Ireland’s Troubles, but it seems that the passage of time has a way of unearthing deeply-hidden secrets.
Nicola Tallant talks with Sunday World journalist Hugh Jordan about some of the historical murder cases which show concerning links to security forces.
He recalls the Ulster major and his female sidekick who passed information to Protestant paramilitary killers who went on to target an innocent Catholic man, about the elite commando who fed information to Johnny 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair and about the violent 'C' Company and their belief they could ethnically cleanse Northern Ireland.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
RUTHLESS | Dublin mobsters cruise loyalist Shankill in search of UFF drug boss Mo Courtney
Road rage | TD Michael-Healy Rae says doubling road offence fines is ‘crazy’ and ‘wrong’
CRIME WORLD | Episode 175: The murder trial of Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Chilling | Belgian psychic Stefan Posschier’s killer attempted to bury body in Westmeath garden
Hector's hangover | TV star Hector took days to recover after podcast pal Laurita Blewitt married Joe Brolly
'life-enhancing' | RTE star Mary Kennedy opens up about finding love after marriage split
Experimental Lego cafe opens for adults in Dublin
ko blow | Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano dream rematch in Croke Park hits a major legal snag
warning | Minister discovered she had skin cancer after chance encounter with stranger
spitting image | Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre looks just like mum on red carpet