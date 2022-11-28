How a Spanish drugs gang transported their cocaine in modified cars

The gang created secret compartments to avoid detection as they trafficked drugs into major Spanish cities.

Spanish police have caught up with a cocaine-smuggling cartel after cracking the clever way they were transporting drugs across the country.

The gang – eventually apprehended last week by officers while they tried to move 80kg of cocaine – were modifying cars to avoid detection.

After staking out the suspected leader of the gang and another known drug-trafficker, police seized both cars at their meeting point in Ourense and found a secret compartment under the passenger seat.

How gangsters hide their cocaine

In a hole hidden underneath, officers discovered a ‘cove’ that took up the entire floor of the car. 40 packages containing more than 45 kg of cocaine were inside.

A simultaneous operation in Madrid led police to another car, this time carrying 31 packages containing 40 kg of cocaine, €88,300 and multiple phones in the trunk.

A rental car would guide the drug-laden vehicle to a meeting point with a ‘client,’ the National Police say, acting as a shuttle.

When the convoy arrived that night in Ourense, police were recognised by the ‘client’ – a notorious drug trafficker to another well-known criminal network.

Their attempt to flee were foiled by officers who were anticipating their escape route.

The Policía Nacional took to Twitter to share how the gang were modifying their vehicles to move between locations without any tell-tale signs of smuggling.

🚩Intervenidos más de 80 kg de cocaína que transportaban oculta en dobles fondos de 🚗



6 personas detenidas en #Ourense y #Madrid



Intervenidos 90.000 euros en efectivo, 3 pistolas con munición y 4 🚗



Organización asentada en las comunidades de #Madrid, #Galicia y #Andalucía pic.twitter.com/94UEN0Lozi — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 28, 2022

A video shows officers pulling up the passenger seat to reveal a square hole carved beneath the chair, there officers begin to pull out package after package of cocaine.

The secret compartment is unnoticeable when they place the seat back in the standard position.

The investigation brought officers to a house, where they found three pistols with ammunition and numerous documents relating to their illegal drug trade.

Six people were arrested in total and all four cars were seized – two at each location.

It is believed the gang was operating in Madrid, Galicia and Andalusia.

The Policía Nacional say the investigation is ongoing and they have not ruled out further arrests.