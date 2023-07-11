Headless child’s body found on Spanish tourist beach

The mayor said the council worker saw the child laying face upward, initially giving the impression the body was a doll

Spanish police have launched an investigation today after the headless body of a child was found on the beach in the Costa Dorada resort of Roda de Berà in the east coast province of Tarragona.

An early morning cleaner made the horrific find and alerted police.

“We inform you that this morning the body of a two to three-year-old child was found on the shoreline on the Costa Dorada beach,” the town hall wrote on social media.

The body of the child, said to be missing other body parts as well as its head and thought to have been washed onto the beach from the sea, is understood to be in a state of decomposition.

Civil Guard officers have cordoned off the area and are moving locals and holidaymakers to other areas of the resort before an investigating team allows the corpse to be removed.

Roda de Berà mayor Pere Virgili has been quoted in local press as saying the youngster could have been on a migrant boat which capsized in the Mediterranean.

“The area is cordoned off and officials are waiting for the judge to authorise the removal of the body. We ask the public to avoid the area,” officials in the town hall wrote on Twitter.

Mr Virgili told El Pais newspaper:

“An operator has seen what he thought was a two or three-year-old child.”

He added that the cleaner saw the child laying face upward, initially giving the impression that the body was a doll.

“He is not wearing the proper clothing for being on the beach,” Mr Virgili said, explaining the body was dressed in “a bodysuit, a kind of tracksuit and a jacket”.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: 'All we can confirm at the moment is that the body of a baby has been found at Roda de Berà beach in the province of Tarragona.

“The alarm was raised at 8.50am this morning. The matter is still under investigation.”

Location

It is understood the first people on the scene thought they were looking at a doll because of the decomposed state of the body and did not contact the police initially.

The body was confirmed to be that of a child once Civil Guard officers arrived.

The remains were removed around 11.30am local time and an autopsy will take place in the coming hours to try to determine the cause of death.

Roda de Berà is a 25-minute drive north of Tarragona. Barcelona is just over an hour's drive north.

The town, well-known thanks to its Roman arch and architectural variety, is an important tourist spot on the Costa Dorada.